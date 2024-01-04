What you need to know about possible weekend rain, snow as NWS revises forecast

The National Weather Service updated its weather forecast for the weekend, now predicting potentially milder wintry weather throughout the weekend into next week in central Ohio.

The Dispatch reported earlier this week that the National Weather Service Wilmington office had predicted a chance of snowfall (but had not predicted how much accumulation) Saturday into Sunday throughout central and southern Ohio.

On Wednesday, the NWS said newer forecasts scale back original models in duration and amount of potential snowfall.

According to the latest forecast from the NWS, snow is likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

But that isn't it. Snow and rain could continue through Sunday, and then may resume again on Monday night, with strong signals of a potent system of rain and wind are coming together on Tuesday. The weather continues through Wednesday, and high temperatures in the upper 30s throughout the week, the NWS forecasts.

The predicted winter weather comes after December 2023 cemented itself as the December with the highest minimum temperature (22 degrees), and tied for the fourth-warmest on record, The Dispatch previously reported.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: NWS changes snow, rain predictions for central Ohio weekend weather