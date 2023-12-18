What to know about Prescott, Arizona's first capital, including how locals pronounce it

Located in central Yavapai County, Prescott and surrounding cities comprise what is known locally as the "Quad Cities."

The area also features Prescott Valley (7 miles east), Chino Valley (16 miles north) and Dewey-Humboldt (13 miles east). The Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe reservation also sits adjacent to, and partially within, the city borders.

Named after historian William H. Prescott, the city was designated as the capital of the Arizona Territory. It replaced the temporary capital of Fort Whipple, at the time north of present-day Chino Valley. The title briefly moved to Tucson and then back to Prescott before Phoenix became the capital in 1889.

Nearly 160 years after its founding in 1864, the most recent census data shows Prescott is now home to more than 47,000 people.

But as you plan your visit, one of the most important things to know about the city is the unique pronunciation locals use — think "Pres-KITT," like biscuit. There remains some debate about where exactly the unique pronunciation comes from, but there is no question it's the easiest way to differentiate residents from first-time tourists.

Prescott has a rich pioneer history

First known as a frontier gold and silver mining hub, Prescott developed a reputation as a stereotypical "Wild West" town throughout the second half of the 19th century.

Famous residents at the time included Doc Holliday and Virgil Earp of the now-famous 1881 O.K. Corral gunfight.

Mining and settlers also brought with them conflict with Indigenous tribes that inhabited the land, most notably the Yavapai and the Apache.

The town was rebuilt in brick after the makeshift wooden structures burnt to the ground multiple times in the early 20th century.

Many of these historic buildings are still standing and in operation, including The Palace, the state's oldest restaurant and bar.

Prescott offers multiple higher education options

The Prescott Unified School District was the first official school district in the state, approved in 1868. The district currently serves around 4,000 students from early education through high school.

Prescott is also home to multiple options for higher education, including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott College and the main campus of Yavapai College.

What should you do on your next visit to Prescott?

If you plan your visit around Independence Day, you can catch Prescott's famous "World's Oldest Rodeo," which has been running continuously since 1888. The event brings tens of thousands of visitors to the area each year.

If you're looking for something to eat or drink, the downtown historical area known as Whiskey Row is home to many of Prescott's restaurants, bars and other small businesses. Many still operate in the original buildings erected after the fires in the early 1900s.

History buffs will also have plenty of things to do in Prescott, including visits to the Museum of Indigenous People and the Phippen Museum.

The open-air Sharlot Hall Museum and heritage site is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of the central highlands of Arizona. Spread across nearly four acres, the museum includes 11 exhibit buildings, six of which are historic, including Fort Misery, the oldest log cabin in the state.

