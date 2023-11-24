Know presidential candidates' biofuels policies before choosing one to support

It’s that time of year. You’re probably thinking oh yes, the time for holidays, family, cold weather, etc.What I’m actually thinking of is the time when your mailbox is full of election advertisements and yourtelevision is full of candidate promotions. What are these messages urging you to do? Well vote, ofcourse! You hear it all the time: vote, vote, vote! Do your American duty! Exercise your right to cast aballot!

Today, I’m going to tell you something different: Don’t vote.

What I really mean by that is what AARP did for a 2006 commercial saying, “Don’t vote … until you knowthe issues.” This is exactly what I recommend for voters today.

No issue will have a bigger impact on rural Iowa than the future of biofuels. A coalition of Iowaorganizations and citizens committed to educating candidates about the importance of renewable fuels,known as Biofuels Vision 2024, is tracking candidate positions on eight key biofuels issues. You can seefor yourself at www.biofuelsvision.com.

You can bet I’m watching to see which candidate will be the first to check all the boxes for issues that thecoalition deems vital to the future of biofuels. Those eight issues range from supporting the RenewableFuel Standard to opposing electric vehicle mandates.

I want to support a candidate that has talked to Iowans, visited a biofuels plant, and took the time tolearn about issues important to Iowa. It’s not too late for candidates to support biofuels for Americanenergy security and to boost our rural economy and jobs.

As 2024 caucuses approach, remember, don’t vote … until you do your research on where candidatesstand on issues that you care about. As Iowa is home to the first-in-the-nation caucuses as well as theleading state in biofuels production, I certainly hope that research will include Biofuels Vision 2024 andwhich presidential candidates would champion biofuels.

Follow Biofuels Vision on X @BiofuelsVision, on Facebook as Biofuels Vision 2024, and atwww.BiofuelsVision.com as the coalition actively updates their candidate tracker.Now, fully educated on the candidates’ positions, get out there and vote on Jan. 15.

Bill Couser is an Iowa farmer, rancher, and biofuels investor.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Caucuses 2024: Know the candidates on biofuels before you vote