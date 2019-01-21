Need To Know: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing Timothy Connors sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$38.25 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$27.87. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Timothy Connors was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$829k for 23.20k shares. But they sold 48.30k for US$1.9m. Timothy Connors sold a total of 48.30k shares over the year at an average price of US$38.47. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PBH Insider Trading January 21st 19 More

I will like Prestige Consumer Healthcare better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Prestige Consumer Healthcare insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$5.6m. Overall, this level of ownership isn’t that impressive, but it’s certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Prestige Consumer Healthcare Tell Us?

An insider sold Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Prestige Consumer Healthcare is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least.