What we know about Preston Lord, the Queen Creek teen fatally assaulted at party

The death of a teen boy assaulted and killed at a Halloween party on Saturday in Queen Creek has garnered an outpouring of support from the community online as police continue investigating his death.

Police identified the boy as Preston Lord. He died on Monday in a hospital following the reported assault.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Thursday and police were asking the community for help in providing information and video in the case.

What happened the night of the assault?

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, police received a nonemergency call about a "juvenile disturbance" in the area of Via del Oro and 194th Street. Officers went to the location and found multiple teenagerswalking up and down the street, seemingly leaving a residence where they were gathering.

Queen Creek police chief Randy Brice said officers did not observe a party at the time nor did they noticeany illegal activity.A few minutes later, they were sent to a "high-priority call" about a crime in progress at another location.

Just before 10 p.m., police received a 911 call about an assault in the area of the party, according to police. Officers arrived at the location and found a teenage boy, later identified as Lord, lying in the roadway.

Officers administered life-saving efforts and took the boy to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

On Monday, Lord died in the hospital, police said.

Some neighbors told The Arizona Republic that the street was flooded with teenagers on Saturday. They said teenagers were walking around the street, causing a normal amount of commotion for a teenage party. They said the partygoers were walking through their yards and some threw trash into the yards.

Near the time of the assault, some neighbors said they couldn’t tell whether the commotion was of a typical party or of someone being assaulted. All they knew was that they saw a body lying on the ground near the stop sign at 194th Street and Via del Rancho. It looked like all of Queen Creek’s police force was there.

Neighbors said they watched as police and medical personnel arrived and tended to the teen until an ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital.

Commander Mark Newman said police received one call to the nonemergency line to the intersection of 194th and Villa del Rancho for the assault incident. He said there were several additional calls for the neighborhood that did come in, but only after police had responded to investigate the assault.

Is there a suspect in the case?

Although police did not confirm whether they had identified any suspects, they said they were “making good gains." Police said the incident was being investigated as a homicide and asked the community to continue submitting tips.

Newman said the department had received 76 tips from community members as of noon on Wednesday. He added that officers were “diligently working through each of those tips to vet information to include several investigative leads.”

Police said there had been some confusion with other large parties that took place that evening in town, and some of the tips they received were from other parties, Newman said.

For the party in question, Brice said there were hundreds of teenagers at the party as it broke up. There were adults on-site, he said.

Police were seeking video surveillance or doobell cameras of the incident from community members between Ocotillo and Chandler Heights roads and between Sossaman and Hawes roads. Officials added that the relevant video would be from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police emphasized that posting video of the incident on social media could jeopardize the investigation and result in the misidentification of the people involved. Those with information were asked to send tips and video footage directly to the police department.

GoFundMe created for Preston Lord's family

Melissa Lord , a woman who said she is Lord's aunt, started a GoFundMe for him on Monday. The fundraiser was initially created to help cover medical expenses for her nephew, who she said suffered from a severe brain injury and was still at the hospital in critical condition as of Monday morning, Lord said on GoFundMe.

She later posted an update to the fundraiser site saying her nephew died from his injuries on Monday afternoon.

The GoFundMe had gathered over $77,000 as of Thursday morning. People also posted dozens of messages of encouragement for Preston Lord's family on the site.

According to Melissa Lord, her nephew was beaten and left unconscious during the Halloween party, which she said was mostly attended by students. Following the assault, kids at the party stepped in and rendered aid while first responders arrived, and were able to restart Preston Lord's heart by performing CPR on him before police took him to the hospital, according to Melissa Lord's post on GoFundMe.

Preston Lord remained in the hospital for two days in extremely critical condition before the severity of his injuries claimed his life.

"We have no words for the support and love we have been shown. Thank you for loving us and our boy," Melissa Lord wrote on GoFundMe.

Melissa Lord said the family was planning to host a memorial service for him in the upcoming days.

Who should I contact with information?

Queen Creek police asked anyone with information or video to reach out to the department by emailing QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov or calling the nonemergency line at 480-358-3500.

