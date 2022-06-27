GO in the Know: Price Hike for July 4 Parties, Canceled Flight Rights & Top Financial News for June 27

kupicoo / iStock.com

The Big Lead: Your July 4 BBQ Will Cost 20.9% More This Year

Brace yourself for barbecue sticker shock this Fourth of July. A new study finds that the cost of the summer cookout menu has risen by $12.46 from 2021 to 2022 — a staggering 20.9% increase.

Business Spotlight: McDonald’s

McDonald’s executives recently informed the chain’s franchisees that they will be required to undergo a rigorous review process every 20 years to keep their restaurants. In addition, the company will also now consider additional factors, such as customer complaints, to determine which franchisees can add new locations.

Well That’s Interesting: You Are Entitled to a Refund for a Canceled Flight

What recourse do you, the passenger, have when your flight gets canceled? According to the U.S. Department of Transportation regulations, “A consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline canceled a flight, regardless of the reason and the consumer chooses not to travel.”

Bonus: Various States’ Tax-Free Holidays in 2022

The list below shows the dates for tax-free holidays in 2022 (and beyond in some cases), what products are exempt from sales tax, their cost cap limits, links to state legislation and state sales tax.

