What you should know about pruning trees and when to prune them

As a rule, trees in North Florida can be pruned any time of year. However, the winter months seem to bring out the pruning bug in many folks. Winter can be an easier time to prune as many trees have lost their leaves, making it much easier to see in the canopy. Before we get out the pruning saw, loping shears, or pruning shears, there are a few things we need to go over.

What are three general rules in pruning trees?

First, you should always have an objective when pruning. You should have an idea why you are pruning so that you know when your objectives are met. Some reasonable objectives include pruning for structural stability, reducing shade on lawns or ground covers, improving wind resistance and aesthetic improvement. Overlifting, topping and thinning out the “sucker sprouts” are examples of poor pruning objectives.

Second, you should remember that trees are living things and when we prune them, we are intentionally wounding them. This sets up a response in the tree to try and minimize the damage. Similar to how our immune system kicks in when we are wounded, this response in trees is commonly called compartmentalization. The tree will try to wall off or compartmentalize any decay that will arise from the pruning. The compartmentalized tissue will be sealed off and become unusable to the tree. The wound response in the tree can be managed depending on the location and size of the pruning cut. A principle that should always be followed is to make the smallest wound possible to the tree when meeting your objective.

This brings us to the third point, the location of the pruning cut. There are basically three types of pruning cuts used when removing branches: the removal cut, the reduction cut, and the heading cut. Each differs in where the pruning cut is made.

What is a removal cut?

The removal cut is used to prune live branches. The location of the pruning cut should be made just outside of the branch collar. The branch collar is the transition area between the branch and the trunk. By pruning just outside the branch collar, the wound response of the tree is minimized and less of the tree tissue is lost to compartmentalization. Also, the size of the pruning cut is smaller and can “callous’ or seal faster when the cut is made just outside the branch collar.

What is a reduction cut?

Reduction cuts are used when the height or length of a branch needs to be reduced. They are often the best way to remove excess weight while preserving the appearance of the tree. It takes some practice, but reduction cuts are made by reducing the length of a branch back to a lateral branch capable of sustaining the remaining limb. The branch you prune back should be at least 1/3 of the diameter of the removed portion of the branch.

What is a heading cut?

Heading cuts are not appropriate for most trees. Heading cuts are also called topping cuts and are made by removing a part of a branch without considering the location of the cut. Heading cuts often result in heavy sprouting and branch decay. Heading cuts are sometimes appropriately used to restore trees following storm damage.

Fourth, pruning paint, tar, or varnish is not needed. It has been proven to inhibit the tree’s natural healing process. In some cases, it can cause moisture to collect and increase the likelihood of decay. For further information on pruning from the University of Florida go to hort.ifas.ufl.edu/woody/pruning.shtml.

How and when to prune a crape myrtle

No good pruning article would be complete without a word or two on pruning crape myrtle. In the past, it was true that you pruned crape myrtles to reduce powdery mildew infestations. With today’s resistant cultivars, crape myrtles require very little pruning.

In fact, a crape myrtle planted in full sun with plenty of space to grow needs little to no pruning at all. There is no reason for the drastic pruning coined “crape murder” by many landscape professionals. While this type of pruning usually does not kill the crape myrtle tree, it is seen as extreme and unnecessary. There are many crape myrtle varieties each maturing at different heights. To reduce the temptation of severe pruning select a crape myrtle variety that will have the mature height you desire.

If you find yourself in the position to prune crape myrtles, here are a few simple steps to follow.

Remove sprouts from the base of crape myrtles.

First, prune sucker sprouts and basal sprouts. If left to grow, these sprouts may form woody stems that eventually compete with existing main stems.

Routinely removing rubbing and crossing branches on crape myrtles is recommended.

Second, prune any rubbing or crossing branches, as well as dead branches. This may include branches that are crossing through the canopy from one side to another. As always, make the pruning cuts at the branch collar.

Third, (this one is optional) tip prune the branches to remove spent flower buds. This is also called pencil pruning because the branches removed are no thicker than a pencil. This type of pruning is the most labor-intensive, but it also results in a more aesthetically attractive tree.

It is optional as to whether you need to remove spent blooms or not on crape myrtle.

Recent research from Drs. Gilman and Knox at the University of Florida has demonstrated that the number of crape myrtle blooms decrease in direct correlation to the size of the branch removed. In other words, the larger the branch removed, the fewer the blooms. However, blooms on pruned trees were larger than blooms on un-pruned trees. To receive the benefit of larger flowers from pruning, prune just pencil-sized branches without jeopardizing overall tree health caused by topping the tree. For more information refer to: edis.ifas.ufl.edu/pdffiles/EP/EP39900.pdf.

Larry Figart is an urban forestry extension agent with the University of Florida/IFAS.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: When trees should be pruned and how to prune them