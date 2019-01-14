Need To Know: Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Quartix Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

David Bridge made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£4.4m worth of shares at a price of UK£3.70 each. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is UK£2.68. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders netted UK£4.5m for 1.21m shares sold. All up, insiders sold more shares in Quartix Holdings than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about UK£3.70. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of UK£2.68. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AIM:QTX Insider Trading January 14th 19 More

Insider Ownership of Quartix Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Quartix Holdings insiders own 40% of the company, currently worth about UK£50m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Quartix Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Quartix Holdings insiders selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Quartix Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

