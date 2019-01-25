Do You Know About Radico Khaitan Limited’s (NSE:RADICO) ROCE?

Today we’ll evaluate Radico Khaitan Limited (NSE:RADICO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Radico Khaitan:

0.17 = ₹2.3b ÷ (₹22b – ₹9.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Radico Khaitan has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Radico Khaitan’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Radico Khaitan’s ROCE is fairly close to the Beverage industry average of 20%. Regardless of where Radico Khaitan sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

As we can see, Radico Khaitan currently has an ROCE of 17% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 13%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Radico Khaitan’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Radico Khaitan has total liabilities of ₹9.5b and total assets of ₹22b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 42% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Radico Khaitan’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Radico Khaitan’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.