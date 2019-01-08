What Should You Know About Ramsay Health Care Limited’s (ASX:RHC) Growth?

The latest earnings announcement Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) released in June 2018 suggested that the company faced a substantial headwind with earnings falling by -21%. Below, I’ve presented key growth figures on how market analysts perceive Ramsay Health Care’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ expectations for this coming year seems positive, with earnings rising by a robust 45%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 59% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$642m by 2022.

Although it is informative understanding the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial to gauge the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling on average every year. The pro of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Ramsay Health Care’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 12%. This means that, we can expect Ramsay Health Care will grow its earnings by 12% every year for the next few years.

For Ramsay Health Care, there are three relevant factors you should further examine:

