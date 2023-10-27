What we know: Reaction and developments as video of deputy-involved shooting is released

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials have released the video of Tuesday night's fatal deputy-involved shooting.

Here's a look at what we know:

Video of the shooting is released to the public

The video comes from dashcam and bodycam footage. It shows the deputy stopping a man, later identified as Rasheem Edwards, riding a dirt bike at Emerald Road and Maricamp Road.

The deputy calls in the stop on his radio. He gets out of his cruiser and asks Edwards where he was coming from. Edwards tells him from the park.

The deputy tells him that the bike is not registered. Edwards says he was going to the gas station. The deputy asks Edwards for his identification.

Edwards says has a bank card. While Edwards searches a small bag he has strapped on his body, his eyes are looking at the traffic in front of him.

Edwards tells the deputy he doesn't have any identification. He says he has his brother's Jamaican identification. The deputy offers to get a flashlight so Edwards can search some more for an identification.

He is unable to find any identification. The deputy tells Edwards to get off the bike and put his hands on the patrol SUV.

Edwards takes a few steps away from the vehicle and the deputy tells him not to move. Edwards places his hands on the SUV and spreads his legs. He then takes off running.

There are captions on the video that the sheriff's office provided. The video speed is adjusted to show clearly what happens next.

There is a brief foot chase. Edwards is shown removing a firearm from his hip. The deputy is yelling at Edwards to stop and to show him his hands.

Edwards drops the gun to his right as he's running. The deputy yells at Edwards, telling him to stop and show his hands. Edwards dives toward the dropped gun and rearms himself.

When the deputy sees Edwards has the gun, the deputy steps back and fires multiple rounds, which strike Edwards.

Someone is seen approaching the scene. That person kicks the gun away from Edwards, who is on the ground. The deputy slowly makes his way toward Edwards.

Edwards, on the ground, complies with commands and puts his hands behind his back.

The deputy thanks the man for helping him and tells everyone to get back.

Edwards wants to make a phone call but is told to put his hands behind his back.

The video, which is posted on the the agency's Facebook page, lasts 4 minutes and 16 seconds.

Edwards was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Which deputy was involved?

The deputy's name will not be released. He has invoked Marsy's Law, which forbids the official release of victim information.

Officials said the deputy has been with the agency for a little more than a year and is assigned to the Silver Springs Shores District, which is one of 11 stand-alone districts countywide.

Reactions to the shooting

Prosecutors at the State Attorney's Office said their office is aware of the matter and they are being briefed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is conducting the investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, prosecutors will review the case and make a determination if the shooting was a lawful use of deadly force. They said their review is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.

Once FDLE officials are finished with their investigation — it could take months, depending on several factors such as interviews and the length of time it takes to gather evidence — the information will be sent to the State Attorney's Office for review.

Local defense lawyer Jimmie Sparrow, who's representing the deputy, said he had no comment about the situation.

Edwards' family has legal representation

Anthony D. Thomas, a lawyer in Tallahassee, said he's representing the Edwards family. Jamelia Hudson and Jacob Berger are assisting with the case.

Thomas said Edwards' parents are in Jamaica. He said he spoke with Edwards' brother on Thursday.

He said Edwards' brother spoke to a witness. The lawyer said Edwards' brother told him that Sheriff Billy Woods allowed him to see the dashcam/bodycam video on Thursday. Thomas said he's trying to gather all the information about the shooting.

Thomas, who's from Ocala, is one of the lawyers representing the family of Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens, who was shot and killed in Ocala in June.

Other deputy-involved shootings in Marion County

Since 2017, there have been 10 deputy-involved shootings, with seven of them fatalities, according to sheriff's office records.

The last shooting was in September, when law enforcement officials said Scott Michael Peltier took out his gun, pointed it at deputies, and deputies opened fire.

Peltier was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The 59-year-old man is considered homeless. He is a military veteran who was living on a large plot of land off U.S. 41 in Dunnellon. He was told repeatedly to leave, but refused.

He is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, armed trespassing and resisting an officer with violence. Peltier had his arraignment on Tuesday. During that hearing, the court was notified that prosecutors officially have filed the charges against Peltier. His next court hearing is scheduled for early 2024.

The deputies involved in the shooting have returned to work, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

