What to know about recreational marijuana in Massachusetts

A generic antidepressant may be able to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, though it’s unclear whether the cheap and readily available pill will be made part of the pandemic medicine cabinet. The latest findings come from a review of three rigorous clinical trials conducted in Brazil, Canada, and the U.S. that points to a tie between fluvoxamine and a reduced risk of hospitalizations, according to the research, which was published April 6 in JAMA Network Open. The studies enrolled a total of 2,196 patients, though most of the data came from the Together trial, which had 1,497 participants.