What we know about reported shooting at Michigan State

Police and emergency vehicles sit on Michigan State University's campus as police search for an active shooter on Mon., Feb. 13, 2023.

Michigan State University students were told to run, hide, fight Monday evening after a report of shots fired on the school's East Lansing campus.

The school sent an alert at 8:31 p.m. and later said there were reports of injuries.

Here's what we know:

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.

The first report is tied to an academic building

The incident was reported to have occurred at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall, according to a news release from the school.

The location is an academic building several buildings east of the MSU Union on East Grand River Avenue.

The university warned of an active shooter in the release, saying the suspect was still at large and believed to be on foot. Those on campus and nearby were told to shelter in place and secure the room they were in.

Another reported shooting took place at a fitness center

A shooting was also reported at a recreation and fitness center known as IM East, MSU police said in a tweet shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Multiple injuries were reported with that shooting, police said at the time. Minutes later police stated the building was being secured and that there appeared to only be one suspect.

The location is a more than a 25-minute walk southeast of the union on MSU's campus.

Police released a description of a suspect about 10 p.m.

The suspect is a short male with a mask, police said in a Tweet about 10 p.m.

Police asked the community to continue to shelter in place in the Tweet and said they were still recieving reports of an active shooter.

Are there injuries, and how many?

Confirmed details on injuries were not immediately available but MSU police have said there are victims.

Victims were being transported to Sparrow Hospital, MSU police said in a Tweet about 10:10 p.m.

Officials reports that Brody Hall, Snyder-Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall the MSU Union and Berkey Hall had all been “cleared/secured” at that time.

All activities are canceled

Officials are asking everyone to stay away from campus on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Story continues

"All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities," MSU police said in a Tweet.

When will we learn more?

A press briefing is scheduled for 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Henry Center for Executive Development in Lansing.

Parents say their daughter escaped through a window

Outside Berkey Hall after 9 p.m., Mike and Natalie Papoulias said they sped in their vehicle to the MSU campus from Jackson after receiving a call from their daughter. She reported being in class in Berkey Hall when and hearing gunshots.

She told them some students busted out a window and she jumped out, they believe, from the first-floor room.

Their daughter, who they said is a sophomore studying psychology, made it back to her residence hall and was in lockdown later Monday night. They hadn't seen her, but they were texting each other.

- Paul Egan, Darcie Moran

'I began to run': MSU student recalls fear amid active shooter report

Mataya Newbern, 18, a freshman sociology student, said she was eating dinner in the Akers Hall dining area when the incident began.

Akers is on the far east side of campus.

"I heard people screaming, 'They're shooting! They're shooting!' That's when I began to run," Newbern said. "It's terrifying."

She was out walking on campus about 10 p.m., trying to get back to her residence hall and to check on her friends.

-Paul Egan, Darcie Moran

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been briefed on MSU situation

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had been briefed on the situation, she said in a Tweet Monday night.

She asked that arms be wrapped around the Spartan community.

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State shooting: What we know about shots fired on campus