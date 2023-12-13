What to know about the Republican presidential primary debate in Iowa on January 10

CNN will host a Republican presidential primary debate in Iowa, giving caucusgoers a chance to hear what candidates have to offer in the final days leading up to the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses.

When is the Iowa debate?

Jan. 10

Where will the Iowa debate be?

The debate will take place at Drake University's historic Sheslow Auditorium, 2507 University Ave., in Des Moines.

“We are honored to continue playing a central role in the democratic process at Drake University,” Drake University President Marty Martin said in a news release. “Des Moines and Drake have long been a hub for political and civic engagement on the national stage, and we are excited to carry on that tradition leading into the 2024 election, inviting our students, our community, and thousands of visitors to engage in presidential politics.”

Who qualifies for the Iowa debate?

To qualify, candidates must receive at least 10% support in three separate polls that meet CNN’s standards for reporting. One of the three qualifying polls must be an approved poll of Iowa likely Republican caucusgoers, like the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Candidates must also:

Fulfill the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States.

File a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

Agree to accept the rules and format of the debate.

The qualifying window for the Iowa debate closes on Jan. 2.

The Republican National Committee has announced that there will be no party-sponsored debates in January, leaving GOP candidates free to participate in any debates or forums they wish to partake in.

What GOP presidential candidates have committed to the Iowa debate?

So far, only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has committed to the Iowa debate.

While in Iowa after the fourth Republican presidential debate, DeSantis said he wants frontrunner Donald Trump to appear at the debate in Des Moines. Trump has suggested he is not interested in attending debates in Iowa and New Hampshire, claiming he has benefited from his decisions to skip the first four.

According to the CNN debate qualifications, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley are unlikely to qualify for the debate.

How can I get tickets to the Iowa debate at Drake?

Information on how to attend the Iowa debate has not been released.

How can I watch the Iowa debate?

The debate will stream live on CNN Max and air on CNN. It also will be available on demand beginning Jan. 11.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What we know about the Iowa GOP debate at Drake University in January