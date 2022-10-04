GO in the Know: Retirees Hesitant To Spend, 2023 Housing Market Predictions & Top Financial News for Oct. 4

seb_ra / iStock.com

The Big Lead: Retirees Are Hesitant To Spend Their Savings — How to Change Your Mindset

Patterns you’ve built up over decades can be hard to break away from even when a major life event requires you to shift gears, such as retirement. One of the most challenging adjustments new retirees must make is shifting their financial mindset from saving money to spending the money they’ve saved up. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Trader Joe’s is Bringing Back This Pre-Pandemic Favorite

Trader Joe’s is bringing back a pre-pandemic favorite — free samples. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Under 35? Don’t Save for Retirement Yet, These Experts Say

Talk to any financial advisor and they usually have the same advice: Start saving for retirement when you’re young. According to another set of experts, though, it’s time to ignore all that. Read the full story here

Bonus: Early Predictions for Housing Market 2023

What is the 2023 housing market going to look like? It’s a difficult question to answer, but GOBankingRates spoke to real estate professionals for their take on what’s to come. Read the full story here

