Ridofranz / iStock.com

We can all use a little help with financial planning from time to time, so take a break on this lovely Sunday and get some money advice from those in the know.

The Big Lead: Retirees Reveal the Worst Purchases They Ever Made

Which purchases do retirees wish they never made? Here are five common retirement buys that we’re told are definitely not worth the cost.

Read the full story here

Jobs Spotlight: 8 Side Gigs for People Without a Lot of Work Experience

Many side gigs require work experience and skills that not everyone has, which can really put a dent in your ability to earn. Fortunately, the gig economy has a lot of room for workers of all kinds of backgrounds and experiences.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: 10 Unlikely Places To Score Thrift Shop Deals

Before you head to the Salvation Army or another traditional thrift store to search for thrifted goods, consider all the other places where you can score good deals on preowned items. In some cases, you could find a better deal than you would in a thrift store, and you might find it easier to get exactly what you’re looking for.

Read the full story here

Bonus: The Biggest Financial Stories of the Summer

Although the summer is mostly in the rearview mirror, the events of the recent past might have a big impact on your financial future. Here is a brief roundup of the most important stories of the last few months, and a look at how they could affect you and your wallet in the months ahead.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: Retirees Reveal Their Worst Purchases & Top Financial Advice of the Week