What to know about road closures, lost items following Kansas City Chiefs rally shooting

Chiefs fans ran for their lives as shots rang out around Union Station after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade Wednesday afternoon.

At least one person died, and area hospitals are treating more than 20 victims, including nine children. Three suspects are in custody, the Kansas City Police Department said.

The area immediately surrounding where the shooting took place is still shut down, including Pershing Road from Main Street to Broadway in front of Union Station, according to KCPD spokesperson Alayna Gonzalez.

But most of downtown’s streets are back open, including the rest of the parade route.

The area surrounding Union Station is considered a crime scene while police continue their investigation, and any property inside is treated as evidence, according to KCPD.

If you lost any belongings in the aftermath of the shooting, Gonzalez said detectives are working to return items to their owners.

Police officials said in press conferences Wednesday that they would establish a dedicated line for tips about Wednesday’s shooting, but no number has been released yet. KCPD’s general tips hotline is 816-474-8477.