What we know about the Robb elementary school shooting suspect in Texas so far

A school employee talks through the window of a school bus to one of the parents near the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. Marco Bello/Reuters

A man shot and killed at least 14 students and one teacher in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The suspected shooter lived in the Uvalde area and was killed at the scene.

He is believed to have carried out the attack with a handgun and potentially a rifle.

Texas authorities have identified 18-year-old Salvador Ramos as the suspected shooter in the killing of at least 14 students and one teacher in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

In a press conference, the Texas governor said that the suspected shooter lived in the area and drove to Robb Elementary School, abandoning his vehicle when he arrived. He is believed to have entered the school with a handgun, and potentially a rifle, the governor said.

The suspected shooter was shot dead by officers who arrived at the scene, according to Abbott. The Texas governor added that the suspected shooter was a student of Uvalde high school and was a US citizen.

CNN reported that the suspect shot his grandmother before carrying out the school attack and that she is being treated at a San Antonio hospital.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District chief of police Pete Arredondo added that the suspect acted alone.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said in the press conference. Authorities are expected to release more information about the shooting and the motive of the shooter.

Robb Elementary School enrolled students from second through fourth grade.

The suspected shooter opened fire after 12 p.m. local time, school officials said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider