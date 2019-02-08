Do You Know What Ronshine China Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3301) P/E Ratio Means?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Ronshine China Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3301) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Ronshine China Holdings’s P/E ratio is 4.91. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$4.91 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Ronshine China Holdings’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ronshine China Holdings:

P/E of 4.91 = CN¥8.53 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥1.74 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Notably, Ronshine China Holdings grew EPS by a whopping 109% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 30% per year over the last five years.

How Does Ronshine China Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (5.6) for companies in the real estate industry is higher than Ronshine China Holdings’s P/E.

SEHK:3301 PE PEG Gauge February 8th 19 More

Ronshine China Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Ronshine China Holdings’s Balance Sheet

Ronshine China Holdings’s net debt is considerable, at 339% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Ronshine China Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Ronshine China Holdings’s P/E is 4.9 which is below average (10.4) in the HK market. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.