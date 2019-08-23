Need To Know: Ronshine China Holdings Limited (HKG:3301) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Ronshine China Holdings Limited (HKG:3301), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Ronshine China Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP & Executive Director, Youzhi Ruan, sold HK$472k worth of shares at a price of HK$10.80 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of HK$9.54. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Youzhi Ruan was the only individual insider to sell over the last year. Notably Youzhi Ruan was also the biggest buyer, having purchased HK$208k worth of shares.

Youzhi Ruan sold a total of 81500 shares over the year at an average price of CN¥10.15. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Ronshine China Holdings better if I see some big insider buys.

Does Ronshine China Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own HK$13m worth of Ronshine China Holdings stock, about 0.08% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ronshine China Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold Ronshine China Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd think twice before buying!