What to know: Ross and Pike counties receive grants for homelessness

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Development announced $15.7 million in grants to help Ohioans facing housing instability and homelessness find temporary, emergency shelter and permanent housing.

In total, $15,745,200 in Ohio Housing Trust Fund (OHTF) dollars are being awarded through the Homeless Crisis Response program to assist 40 nonprofit and local government agencies across the state with homelessness prevention, rapid re-housing, and emergency shelter services. The funds will assist 31 agencies operating 37 emergency shelters and support 12 housing stability programs to benefit an estimated 39,000 Ohioans.

The Ross County Community Action Commission (Ross County) will receive a $115,700 grant to operate a 50-bed emergency shelter program serving homeless men, women, and households with children in Ross County. Funding will support grant administration and shelter operations, and the grantee will provide housing search and placement, housing-focused case management, and referral to mainstream resources. The program expects to serve 600 people during the two-year grant period. Ross County Community Action Commission projects that 40 percent of people served will find permanent housing after an average stay of 40 days.

The Pike County Outreach Council of Churches, Inc. (Pike County) will receive a $139,100 grant to operate a 16-bed emergency shelter in Pike County serving homeless men, women, and households with children. Funding will support grant administration and shelter operations, and the grantee will provide housing search and placement, housing-focused case management, and referral to mainstream resources. The program expects to serve 215 people during the two-year grant period. Pike County Outreach Council of Churches, Inc. projects that 50 percent of people served will find permanent housing after an average stay of 40 days

Ross County Health District awarded Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) Grant

CHILLICOTHE – Ross County Health District (RCHD) has been awarded $182,245 to coordinate Medical Reserve Corps activities in Ohio’s Southeast Central region. RCHD is one of eight regional subrecipients chosen by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Bureau of Health Preparedness (BHP) of the MRC State, Territory and Tribal Nations, Representative Organizations for Next Generation (STTRONG) regional grant to support Medical Reserve Corps efforts across Ohio.

This funding (effective January 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025) will improve public health emergency response and increase Medical Reserve Corps volunteers throughout the region which includes Ross, Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Scioto, Vinton.

The four overarching goals of the MRC-STTRONG grant are as follows:

Prepare for future public health emergencies and disasters Manage the federal response to and recovery from public health emergencies and other disasters Improve and leverage partnerships with healthcare and public health stakeholders Ensure workforce readiness through development of innovative workplace practices

The Health District will use the funding to enhance the capacity and preparedness of the MRC units in our region, particularly by addressing the challenges of volunteer recruitment, engagement, and retention. RCHD aims to reinvigorate a robust and sustainable volunteer program that can effectively respond to public health emergencies.

RCHD’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Tiffany Singer, will lead the regional efforts. "We are honored to receive this grant from the Ohio Department of Health, which reflects our shared commitment to the health and safety of our communities,” Singer expressed. “This funding will enable us to further strengthen public health preparedness and response capabilities, ensuring that we can effectively serve our community during times of need.”

Ross County Health Commissioner, Janelle McManis, echoes Singer’s sentiments: “We are very excited about the opportunities for expanded emergency preparedness this grant will provide, increasing our region’s resilience in crises and natural disasters.”

Local MRC volunteers are trained as part of a team and work within their community’s health, preparedness, and response infrastructures to help meet local medical and public health needs during emergencies. MRC volunteers also promote preparedness in their communities to improve everyday health, reducing potential public health risks and vulnerabilities. Volunteers participate in and support activities such as emergency preparedness and response training, emergency shelter operations and medical care, disaster cleanup and recovery support, and much more.

MRC is a national network of more than 300,000 volunteer medical professionals, public health experts, and others. MRC volunteer skill sets include but are not limited to communications, logistics, medicine, mental health, pharmaceuticals, public health, safety, and veterinary sciences. Medical backgrounds are valuable, but not required to volunteer with MRC. Community members without medical training can serve in other essential support functions.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Medical Reserve Corp, contact Tiffany Singer at 740-779-9652 ext. 2235 or email tsinger@rosscountyhealth.org.

Meetings

The Board of Trustees of Concord Township held their reorganizational meeting Jan. 2. Brandon Garrison was elected President of the Board, Brad Putnam Vice President and Steve Core member. The regular meetings will be held monthly on the third Tuesday at 6:30 pm at the Township Firehouse in Frankfort. The annual financial report is available for inspection by Contacting Harry B. Junk II, Fiscal Officer 985 Jamison Road, Frankfort, OH 45628.

The Huntington Township Board of Trustees will hold its 2024 reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the township firehouse.

The Liberty Township Board of Trustees will conduct a meeting for the fire department dependency board at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 10, also conduct a reorganization meeting at 6:30 pm Jan. 10, with our regular meeting immediately following. All meetings will be held at 4923 Vigo Road, Londonderry.

The Colerain Township Board of Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 at the fire department annex in Hallsville.

The Ross County Planning Commission will meet every third Tuesday of the month (except for March, April, and June) at 6:30 p.m. at the Ross County Service Center. A notice will be sent for any cancellations or rescheduling. The Technical Review Committee will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at a location to be determined.

