Need To Know: Royal Dutch Shell plc (AMS:RDSA) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Royal Dutch Shell plc (AMS:RDSA), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Royal Dutch Shell

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Andrew Brown, sold €1.7m worth of shares at a price of €27.85 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of €25.68. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Andrew Brown.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid €1.8m for 66370.09 shares. But they sold 60000 for €1.7m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Royal Dutch Shell insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Royal Dutch Shell Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Royal Dutch Shell. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$84k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Royal Dutch Shell insiders own about €70m worth of shares. That equates to 0.03% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Royal Dutch Shell Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Royal Dutch Shell insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.