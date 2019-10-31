Need To Know: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

RPT Realty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Trustee David Nettina bought US$118k worth of shares at a price of US$11.81 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$14.44. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While RPT Realty insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RPT Recent Insider Trading, October 31st 2019 More

Does RPT Realty Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. RPT Realty insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The RPT Realty Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no RPT Realty insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think RPT Realty insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in RPT Realty, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

