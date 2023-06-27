What we know about Russia’s armed rebellion and its aftermath

A man takes down a poster with writing reading “Join us at Wagner,” which is associated with the owner of the Wagner private military contractor, Yevgeny Prigozhin, above a highway on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s security services have responded to mercenary chief Prigozhin’s declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took the threat, security was heightened in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and other regions. | Associated Press

Led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary group was employed by Russia to fight against Ukraine in the war. On Friday, the group rebelled and began marching toward Moscow.

Here are the latest updates:

Putin rebukes Wagner rebellion in new address

Tuesday, June 27

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented for the first time on Monday evening since the Wagner group stopped its advance toward Moscow.

He confirmed that charges had been dropped against the group and its leader, and gave the members of the group the opportunity to follow Prigozhin to Belarus, return to their families, or sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry, The Washington Post reported.

Prigozhin was confirmed to have made it safely to Belarus by President Alexander Lukashenko, per the Post.

Putin then addressed the reasoning for letting the group get so close to the capital. He claimed that he could have stopped the group at any time but waited to “avoid a lot of bloodshed” and “to give those who made a mistake a chance to change their minds,” per The New York Times. But it wouldn’t have gotten much farther, he said.

“All the necessary decisions were immediately taken to neutralize the threat that had arisen,” Putin said, per the Post. “An armed rebellion would have been suppressed in any case.”

Aftermath of the Russian mercenary chief’s armed rebellion

Monday, June 26

Moscow has steadily returned to normal over the weekend after the mercenary Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin halted its approach on Saturday. The blatant movement against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leadership has called into question his authority and the stability of Russia.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke to Russian citizens on Monday and acknowledged that the rebellion was “a challenge” to the country’s stability, reported Reuters. He called for unity and loyalty to the president. Putin hasn’t commented on the situation since Saturday when he threatened to punish all involved with the rebellion.

Leaders from across the globe commented on the “cracks” within Russia’s political system following the rebellion.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the insurrection was successful in creating “more cracks in the Russian facade,” per Reuters.

“What has happened during this weekend shows that the war against Ukraine is cracking Russian power and affecting its political system,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said Monday at a summit in Luxembourg.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said that “the longer Russian aggression lasts, the more degradation it causes in Russia itself,” per The Washington Post.

More support from the European Union, along with an additional aid package from Australia, is on its way to support Ukraine in the war, the Post reported.

Prigozhin, the Wagner group leader, made a deal to leave Russia and enter Belarus, an ally of Russia. With that spotlight shed on Russia’s ally, Germany is sending soldiers to Lithuania to secure the eastern border shared with Belarus, per the Post.

Russian mercenaries stop movement toward Moscow

Saturday, June 24

Late Saturday, the paramilitary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin halted its march toward Moscow.

As the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Prigozhin was wanted for “betrayal” and “treason” against Russian President Vladimir Putin for turning what he said was 25,000 soldiers against the Russian government, The Associated Press reported.

Prigozhin said he was reacting to a Russian attack on Wagner camps, an act which the Russian Defense Ministry denied, per AP.

After capturing the southern city of Rostov, Wagner soldiers started moving toward the capital on Friday but stopped 125 miles away from Moscow on Saturday, per Reuters.

“Now the moment has come when blood could be spilled,” Prigozhin said in an audio recording obtained by Reuters. “Understanding ... that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and going back to field camps as planned.”

Military vehicles began pulling out of Rostov Saturday night, per The New York Times.

Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitri S. Peskov, made the announcement that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would go instead to Belarus, per the Times. Other soldiers who didn’t participate in the attack would sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Correction: An earlier version of this story spelled Yevgeny Prigozhin’s name incorrectly.

Related