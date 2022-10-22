What You Need To Know About The RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Analyst Downgrade Today

One thing we could say about the analysts on RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After the downgrade, the three analysts covering RVL Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$53m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 51% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 11% from last year to US$0.59. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$61m and losses of US$0.55 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that RVL Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 129% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 84% a year over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.8% annually. So it looks like RVL Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on RVL Pharmaceuticals after today.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple RVL Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

