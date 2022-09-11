GO in the Know: Safest Places To Retire Outside the US, Dollar Tree’s Best Fall Items & Top Financial Advice of the Week

Ridofranz / iStock.com

We can all use a little help with financial planning from time to time, so take a break between football games on this lovely Sunday and get some money advice from those in the know.

The Big Lead: The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US

Nearly all of the safest and most secure nations on Earth are in Europe. Two are in Asia, two are islands that don’t have a home continent and one is in North America — and it isn’t Mexico, which ranks eight spots behind America at No. 137. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: 9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022

If your current stash of harvest-themed decorations is looking a little worse for wear, there’s no need to break the bank to spruce it up. Instead, a well-planned Dollar Tree haul could make all the difference — in your seasonal style and your budget. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam — How To Recognize and Avoid It

Those who sell on Facebook Marketplace should be aware of a scam alert recently issued by the Better Business Bureau. The alert warns of Zelle scams on Facebook Marketplace in which a fraudulent buyer attempts to buy a big-ticket item using Zelle, the popular peer-to-peer lending app, to make payment. Read the full story here

Bonus: 11 Best Skills To Learn To Make Money Online

You can do pretty much anything online — including making money — whether you do so as a side hustle or as a full-time job. Here are 11 of the best skills you should learn in order to make money online. Read the full story here

