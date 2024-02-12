What we know about the sale of the former FedEx building in Green

FedEx Custom Critical's former location on Boettler Road in Green. It moved to Richfield Village last year, leaving the roughly 262,000-square-foot building empty.

When FedEx Custom Critical moved to Richfield Village last year, it left a 262,000-square-foot structure in the heart of Green needing a major tenant or tenants.

That problem will get some new attention after the sale of the Boettler Road property to Green Ambassador Midwest, a company formed to acquire the massive structure.

The building, depending on who's doing the counting, is the second-largest — or tied for the largest — in the city. The city puts the square footage at 259,000 square feet. The purchaser logs it at 262,000.

Big potential for jobs, income tax revenue

That size of an office/industrial structure can house a lot of employees, producing a lot of income tax revenue for the city.

New Mayor Rocco Yeargin noted the city's not hurting financially in his state of the city address Jan. 25, with 2023 income tax revenues at $29,326,515, slightly above 2022.

A fully utilized FedEx building, however, would give a big boost to city coffers.

Isn't the commercial real estate sector in a funk?

With work patterns changing post-pandemic, office space usage has taken a hit. Last year, the U.S. office space vacancy rate neared an all-time high, climbing to 19.2%, according to Moody's Analytics.

That probably played a role in the building's price of $2.4 million, a fraction of its $35 million price tag in 2011.

Also a factor: The site's proximity to Interstate 77 was once a prime location for an operation moving lots of trucks. But substantial development on Boettler and Massillon Road and increased traffic flow has made it less attractive for that purpose.

More: Last stretch of road in Massillon Road project on track for Thanksgiving completion

What is Green Ambassador Midwest?

The company named in the FedEx building purchase has a mailing address that traces back to a UPS store in Wisconsin.

But the face behind the purchase is J. Scott Scheel.

According to Crain's Cleveland Business, Scheel, a commercial real estate developer and educator, formed and leads Green Ambassador Midwest.

Who is J. Scott Scheel?

He's a commercial real estate investor and educator, according to the Commercial Academy website.

He has bought more than $600 million in commercial properties and manages more than 6 million square feet at properties around the country.

Scheel has also invested in independent films through his Burning River Productions company and conducts seminars on commercial real estate investing.

What plans does the new owner have for the former FedEx building?

The plan for the FedEx building is still being worked out, according to an official at Willoughby Hills-based Commercial Academy, Scheel's all-things-commercial real estate company.

Yeargin and other Green officials met with Scheel recently, said city communications manager Valerie Wolford.

She said company officials indicated there was great potential for the structure, even in a challenging market.

"It's an attractive building in an up-and-coming city that doesn't have a lot of available office space compared to other cities," she said.

Yeargin said in an email that the meeting set a good tone for the future.

“We are excited for the possibilities and were especially pleased to hear from the buyer that they are committed to developing a long-term plan for the building," he said. "I’ve very optimistic for the future of the property.”

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Green Ambassador Midwest buys former FedEx Custom Critical building