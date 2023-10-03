What to know about Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial after FTX collapsed

Julia Shapero
·3 min read
0

The criminal trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried got underway in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, as the onetime darling of cryptocurrency faces charges for orchestrating what prosecutors have described as “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”

The 31-year-old ran the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, once valued at $32 billion, until its high-profile collapse last November. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas in December and charged with a slew of fraud and conspiracy charges.

Here’s what to know about Bankman-Fried and the sprawling fraud case against him:

What charges does Bankman-Fried face?

Bankman-Fried faces charges for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, and conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in the trial beginning on Tuesday.

However, the FTX founder faces several more charges — including securities fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to bribe foreign officials — in a second trial scheduled for March 2024.

Prosecutors accuse Bankman-Fried of siphoning off customer funds to prop up his cryptocurrency firm Alameda Research, as well as to bankroll tens of millions of dollars in campaign contributions.

Bankman-Fried was one of the largest political donors in the 2022 midterm elections. However, additional contributions using Alameda and FTX funds were made in the names of two other executives as part of a push to curry favor with candidates that could help pass favorable legislation, prosecutors allege.

They also accuse the FTX founder of making false and misleading statements to investors about the company’s financial condition and its relationship with Alameda.

What do we know about the trial?

Bankman-Fried’s first criminal trial got underway on Tuesday with jury selection and is expected to last up to six weeks.

Four FTX executives who previously pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the company’s collapse are expected to testify against Bankman-Fried at trial.

Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research and Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend, and Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX, both pleaded guilty to fraud charges in December and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Nishad Singh, FTX’s former director of engineering, similarly pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in February, while fellow FTX executive Ryan Salame followed suit in early September.

Why was Bankman-Fried’s bail revoked?

The founder of the once-prominent crypto company was initially released on a $250 million bail and placed on home detention while awaiting trial.

However, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rescinded Bankman-Fried’s bail and sent him back to jail in August, after finding there was probable cause to believe he tampered with witnesses at least twice following his arrest.

Prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of harassing Ellison, his ex-girlfriend and the former CEO of Alameda Research, by sharing her personal writings with The New York Times and attempting to intimidate witnesses with his comments to the media and his attempt to contact one former FTX employee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • SBF, riding high on FTX, wanted to buy off Trump to cancel a presidential re-run

    Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?

  • US government confirms it didn’t offer any plea deals to Sam Bankman-Fried

    On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.

  • Katie Haun believes now is a good time to invest in crypto

    Nearly two years ago, Katie Haun left Andreessen Horowitz and raised two crypto funds totaling $1.5 billion. At TechCrunch Disrupt, she looked back at what happened over the past couple of years and confirmed that she’s still very optimistic about the future of crypto. When Katie Haun was a general partner at a16z, bitcoin was trading at $65,000 and Sam Bankman-Fried was still at the helm of FTX.

  • What Trump stands to lose in the New York civil trial

    It's not a criminal trial, and there's no risk of jail time. But Trump could still lose big in the New York case focusing on vastly overvalued Trump businesses.

  • Trump legal news brief: Trump hit with partial gag order after he attacks judge's clerk

    The judge in the New York financial fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and their family business clarifies remarks he made Monday about the statute of limitations in the case. Trump, meanwhile, says he will take the witness stand “at the appropriate time.”

  • Latino homebuyers are a major force in the housing market

    There are about 65 million Latinos in the US and that is expected to reach 100 million in the next 20 to 25 years.

  • Your streaming bill is about to go up even more

    Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free streaming tier following the conclusion of the ongoing actors strike, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move would follow similar price hikes by competitors.

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges: A guide to understanding his latest legal woes

    The president’s son pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges on Tuesday, less than three months after an earlier plea agreement he’d reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.

  • Utility stocks take a beating amid rising rates

    Soaring bond yields have made the stocks less appealing. Plus, the market expects investments for new power plants, aging infrastructures and renewable technologies to cost more as interest rates stay higher for longer.

  • 7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract

    Umbra, Capella Space and GHGSat are among the seven companies that will provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery, part of an acquisition program that has a maximum potential value of $476 million across all providers. The new awards are under the aegis of NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program, which was established by the agency's Earth Science Division to acquire remote sensing imagery from commercial providers to support Earth science research. “This contract will provide a cost-effective means to complement the suite of Earth observations acquired by NASA and other U.S. government agencies, as well as international partners and agencies,” the agency said in a statement.

  • The Premier League released VAR audio to prove it isn't corrupt. Instead, it exposed VAR's fundamental flaw

    The entire point of VAR is to correct egregious errors. Yet when the VAR himself made an egregious error, arcane protocols preempted any recourse.

  • Stocks pummeled, bond yields surge amid hot jobs data: Stock market news today

    The Nasdaq led losses as rising Treasury yields piled on pressure and investors got a reminder not to expect a Fed rate cut anytime soon.

  • How an AI deepfake ad of MrBeast ended up on TikTok

    AI deepfakes are getting so good that a fraudulent MrBeast ad slipped past TikTok's ad moderation technology to end up on the platform. MrBeast (a 25-year-old named Jimmy Donaldson with more subscribers than any other individual on YouTube) got famous by creating increasingly absurd stunt videos in which he gives people free homes and cars with no strings attached (so long as they agree to be in his video). Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?

  • Fantasy Football Week 5: WR Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • What’s a crash pad? Gen Z flight attendant discusses what it’s like to commute across country: ‘This life is not for everyone’

    Flight attendants reveal the truth about commuting to and from their bases. The post What’s a crash pad? Gen Z flight attendant discusses what it’s like to commute across country: ‘This life is not for everyone’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Fantasy Football Week 5: Kicker Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.

  • How many credit cards should you have?

    Credit cards can be a helpful tool in building and maintaining a healthy credit score, saving money, and building long-term wealth. But just how many credit cards should you have?

  • Fantasy Football Week 5: Defense Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • 'Loki' producer says Jonathan Majors role wasn't impacted by arrest: 'It's all there onscreen'

    "Loki" executive producer Kevin Wright tells Yahoo Entertainment "this is maybe the only show or movie in the history of Marvel that had zero additional photography."