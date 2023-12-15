What we know about the sanitation contractor who died in Bromley

Multiple investigations are ongoing after two sanitation contractors were killed on a job site in Kentucky Thursday.

Police, fire officials and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been onsite on Steve Tanner Street in Bromley, a town of less than 1,000 people across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.

Officials have released few details about what led up to the death of the workers, who were contractors hired by Sanitation District No. 1. The workers were directly employed by Wilder-based Building Crafts Inc.

"Building Crafts, Inc. expresses its deepest condolences to the loved ones of our two co-workers who lost their lives in today’s tragic accident," the company said in a statement. "We are cooperating fully with the authorities and first responders investigating the incident."

What happened?

Villa Hills police said the initial call for help came in just a few minutes before noon. It was for a drowning, officials said, but when first responders arrived, they found the workers trapped in a confined space.

One of the workers was taken to the hospital by family members, police said. A second worker was found dead around 6 p.m. and the body of the last worker was recovered around 11 p.m.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

What is Sanitation District No. 1?

Sanitation District No. 1 provides water services for much of Northern Kentucky. It also maintains the sewer, stormwater and levee systems in the area.

It is a "quasigovernmental" organization, according to the agency's director of enterprise communication Chris Cole. It is not a direct part of any larger state agency, but is operated by a board of directors appointed by the elected judge/executives of Campbell, Kenton and Boone counties. In Kentucky, judge/executives are leaders at the county level.

On Friday morning, Sanitation District No. 1 would not comment on the details of what happened or what type of work was being performed, citing the ongoing investigations.

What's next?

The Park Hills Police Department is expected to release more information about deaths on Friday. The department said Thursday night that River Road in Bromley would remain closed while the investigations continued.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family, workers, emergency response personnel and all involved in this tragedy," the agency said in a news release Thursday night.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What we know about the sanitation contractor who died in Bromley