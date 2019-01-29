What Should You Know About SAS AB (publ)’s (STO:SAS) Growth?

In October 2018, SAS AB (publ) (STO:SAS) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst consensus outlook seem bearish, with earnings expected to decline by -18% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 14%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of kr1.5b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to kr1.2b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

The longer term view from the 4 analysts covering SAS is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of SAS’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of kr1.5b and the final forecast of kr1.8b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for SAS’s earnings is 8.4%. This leads to an EPS of SEK5.65 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of SEK3.88. Margins are currently sitting at 3.3%, which is expected to expand to 3.7% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For SAS, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should further examine:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



