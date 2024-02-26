What to know about SB 202, which could impact tenure, free speech at public universities

A controversial Indiana Senate bill, which has received near-universal condemnations from faculty organizations at many of the state’s public universities, advanced through the House education committee last Wednesday and is awaiting discussion on the House floor in the final weeks of the session.

What is Senate Bill 202?

Senate Bill 202 (SB 202) would put state universities’ boards of trustees in charge of evaluating and reviewing tenure appointments every five years for “criteria related to free inquiry, free expression, and intellectual diversity.”

The proposed legislation would also limit universities’ ability to take official positions on “political, moral, or ideological issues” and require new student programming to include information on free inquiry and civil debate.

The bill also requires an establishment of a procedure for students to file complaints against faculty and courses “they find offensive and disagreeable" and forbids all state universities and colleges to admit students, hire, promote, or renew faculty who include statements on diversity, equity, and inclusion in their materials.

What do critics and supporters of SB 202 say?

Educators feel the bill stifles freedom of speech in education.

Among the fiercest critics of these higher education reform bills is the national American Association of University Professors (AAUP), an organization that was instrumental in standardizing tenure practices in the U.S. nearly a century ago.

Jennifer Erickson, a professor of anthropology at Ball State University who testified against SB 202 to the House education committee last week, said the bill’s emphasis on faculty oversight could stifle academic freedom and constitute government overreach. She points to a provision in the bill that urges students to file complaints against faculty and courses they find “offensive and disagreeable.”

“If you’re saying that you want to be able to fire faculty for not promoting intellectual diversity, it’s basically giving a gag order to them to say: ‘Don’t upset students. Don't challenge them, or we might have to fire you,'” Erickson said.

Supporters say the bill will restore "integrity" to campuses.

Charles Trzcinka, a member of IU Bloomington’s AAUP who broke ranks to support the bill, said it will strengthen tenure by codifying it into state law and mandating specific actions for which professors cannot be fired or denied tenure, including criticizing their institution’s leadership, expressing dissent or engaging in public commentary on subjects, or engaging in political activities outside of their teaching or professional duties.

He points to the suspension of IUB professor Abdulkader Sinno and the dismissal of IU Northwest professor Mark McPhail as evidence of the need for such statewide tenure protections.

Who authored the bill?

The bill was authored by Sen. Spencer Deery (R-Lafayette), Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) and Sen. Tyler Johnson (R-Leo).

What do universities have to say?

IU President Whitten spoke out against the bill in a statement to Indiana Public Media, warning the “unintended consequences” from its tenure review stipulations could “put academic freedom at risk, weaken the intellectual rigor essential to preparing students with critical thinking skills, and damage our ability to compete for the world-class faculty who are at the core of what makes IU an extraordinary research institution.”

While Purdue has not yet made a formal statement, their faculty-led Senate released a statement claiming the bill poses a near-existential threat to faculty tenure, making retaining and recruiting faculty harder and potentially eroding academic freedom.

Ball State's University Faculty Council chimed in as well in a statement condemning the bill and rejecting "the provisions in SB 202 which grant the Board of Trustees oversight of intellectual diversity on campus."

What is the status of SB 202?

SB 202 passed in the Senate along party lines earlier this month and awaits its fate in the House.

Noe Padilla, Jordan Smith and Brittany Carloni contributed to this report.

