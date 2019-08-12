What Should You Know About Scanfil Oyj's (HEL:SCANFL) Future?

Looking at Scanfil Oyj's (HEL:SCANFL) earnings update on 30 June 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, as a 27% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, though this is noticeably lower than the historical 5-year average earnings growth of 30%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €29m, we can expect this to reach €37m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Scanfil Oyj's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Scanfil Oyj in the longer term?

The longer term expectations from the 2 analysts of SCANFL is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of SCANFL's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

HLSE:SCANFL Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019 More

By 2022, SCANFL's earnings should reach €41m, from current levels of €29m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 7.9%. This leads to an EPS of €0.50 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.45. In 2022, SCANFL's profit margin will have expanded from 5.1% to 6.4%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Scanfil Oyj, I've compiled three essential aspects you should further research:

