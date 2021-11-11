What we know about the Scotland, South Dakota, shooting that left three dead

South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and the Bon Homme County Sheriff investigate a triple homicide that happened Wednesday night in Scotland, SD.

Three people are dead following a residential shooting in Scotland, South Dakota, on Tuesday evening.

Angela Monclova and her father, Liberado Monclova were shot and killed at Angela's home around 6 p.m. at the 700 block of Second Street in Scotland, according to court documents. A third woman, Diane Akins, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead.

Francis Lange, 42, has been charged with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, according to documents.

During their initial investigation on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the Department of Criminal Investigation said they believed the incident was a domestic violence situation.

Lange made his first appearance in court at the Bon Homme County Court House on Wednesday afternoon.

Court documents lay out a grisly scene in Scotland

Probable cause documents filed with the Bon Homme Court House on Wednesday state that Bon Homme County Sheriff deputies responded to a call around 6 p.m. at the 700 block of Second Street in Scotland after a woman called dispatch saying her mother-in-law had been shot.

Deputies also learned Jacob Monclova had received a call from his brother Anthony Monclova that their mother Vicki Monclova had been shot at the residence after arriving at Anthony's house, according to documents. Jacob went to the home and found his father, Librado Monclova, on the couch and "thought he was dead."

Monclova also found Diane Akins on the floor of the living room and said "she wasn't doing good," according to the documents. It's unclear how Akins is related to the Monclovas.

While in the house, Monclova found a five-year-old girl crying and who had been shot, according to documents. While taking the child out of the house, Monclova noticed a black gun magazine lying on the floor near the front door.

Paramedics arrived on scene and found Angela Monclova and Librado Monclova dead in the house, according to documents. Akins was transported to the Scotland Hospital and later pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The child and Vicki Monclova, both suffered serious life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds, and were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital, according to the documents.

Francis Lange was found at 220 Third Street after his father reported him to police, according to the documents. Lange was taken into custody around 8:43 p.m..

A Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found less than half a block from where the shooting had occurred, according to court documents. The box that the gun belonged in was found underneath Lange's bed at his father's house.

The gun belonged to Lange who called it "his pride and joy," according to Lange's father.

The police had previously been called to Monclova's house months earlier for a domestic issue stemming between Angela and Francis, according to court documents. It's unclear what their relationship at the time of the shooting was.

Francis Lange charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and more

Lange appeared in front of a Bon Homme County judge Wednesday afternoon, in a nearly empty court room.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm. More charges may be filed, the judge said.

The judge set a $2 million cash-only bond because of the severity of the crime, she said. During the hearing, Lange was read his rights and did not have an attorney present.

Lange applied for a court-appointed attorney during his initial hearing.

He's due in court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

