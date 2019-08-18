Do You Know About Scott Technology Limited’s (NZSE:SCT) ROCE?

Today we'll look at Scott Technology Limited (NZSE:SCT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Scott Technology:

0.15 = NZ$16m ÷ (NZ$162m - NZ$48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2019.)

Therefore, Scott Technology has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Scott Technology Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Scott Technology's ROCE appears to be around the 13% average of the Machinery industry. Independently of how Scott Technology compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Scott Technology's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NZSE:SCT Past Revenue and Net Income, August 18th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Scott Technology has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Scott Technology's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Scott Technology has total assets of NZ$162m and current liabilities of NZ$48m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 30% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Scott Technology's ROCE

With that in mind, Scott Technology's ROCE appears pretty good. Scott Technology looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity.