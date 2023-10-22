What we know: Search continues for Nashville police chief's estranged son, suspect in cop shooting

Middle Tennessee law enforcement on Sunday continued to search for Nashville Police Chief John Drake's estranged son, who is suspected of shooting two La Vergne police officers during a stolen vehicle chase.

The search for John C. Drake, Jr., briefly triggered a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area on Saturday. The shelter order was lifted, but authorities continue to search for the 38-year-old.

He is wanted on two counts of attempted first degree murder and should be considered "armed and very dangerous," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. TBI issued a statewide Blue Alert for John C. Drake, Jr., and he has been added to their most wanted list.

Here's what we know so far.

La Vergne cops responded to stolen vehicle call

The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. in front of a Dollar General Store at 670 Stones River Road in La Vergne.

Officers were chasing a possible stolen vehicle, according to La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews.

"Our officers were investigating a stolen vehicle. They made contact with a subject. They struggled with that subject," said Chief Moews. "During that struggle the suspect produced a handgun and fired shots."

Two officers were shot and taken to Vanderbilt Univeristy Medical Center. The La Vergne Police Department said Saturday a three-year veteran of the agency was shot in the left shoulder. The second officer, who had been with the department of a year and a half, was shot in the right groin and forearm.

Injured La Vergne officers identified

The injured officers were identified as Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern.

Boleyjack was released Saturday night, a department spokesperson said, and Kern remained hospitalized in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Manhunt continues for John C. Drake, Jr.

The suspect in the shooting was quickly identified as John C. Drake, Jr., on Saturday.

John C. Drake, Jr. is 5'11", weighs 195 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

John C. Drake, Jr. was last seen around 2:30 p.m., in the area of Stones River Road near Lake Forest Drive in La Vergne. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt with a hockey mask on it with red lettering.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake calls for 'estranged' son's arrest

On Sunday night, Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed the La Vergne shooting suspect is his "estranged" son.

In a statement released by the city, John Drake said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn of the La Vergne incident.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt," John Drake said. "Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

Nashville mayor sends support to police chief

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell released a statement shortly after Chief Drake's, reiterating his support for the chief of police.

"My heart goes out to Chief Drake, his family, and the two wounded LaVergne police officers. I know that despite our best efforts -- including in their early years -- we can't be responsible for the choices of family members," O'Connell said. "I support Chief Drake and stand by him at this difficult time. He is the right Chief of Police for Nashville."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Search for Nashville police chief's estranged son, suspect in La Vergne officer shooting