What we know about search for escaped Ohio inmate in Henderson, Kentucky

EVANSVILLE — Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are continuing to search for an escaped Ohio inmate after an early-morning car chase reportedly led to the capture of the escapee's partner.

In a news release published at 7:45 a.m., the Henderson Police Department said 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie, who was convicted of a double murder in 2016, was still unaccounted for and likely in the Henderson area.

"Continue to stay vigilant, lock your doors, and contact 911 if you see anyone matching the description or have unlocked buildings that Gillespie could be hiding (in)," the department said.

Gillespie is reported to be 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, police said.

More: Convicted murderer at large after escaping Ohio prison; another escapee captured

The convicted murderer reportedly escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio, which lies approximately 90 miles northwest of Columbus, according to an Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation news release.

An image released by Henderson, Kentucky, police of 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie, an escaped Ohio inmate who authorities were still searching for as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Inmate James Marion Lee, 47, was listed as on-the-run with Gillespie, but Henderson police reportedly captured him Wednesday morning.

"Prison officials determined Gillespie and Lee were last observed on surveillance video inside the facility at 8:41 a.m. on May 22," the news release states.

Here's what we know about the developing situation.

Search now focused near boat ramp after early morning chase

Just after 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, HPD officers observed "a stolen vehicle believed to be occupied by two escaped inmates out of Ohio," a department news release states.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed on Camaro Drive - a residential street in central Henderson - where police said the two occupants fled on foot.

Police arrested Lee, who was reported to have been traveling with Gillespie, after the chase.

Gillespie was able to evade capture and is still considered to be at large.

"We currently have a perimeter set up in the area of Camaro Drive and we are using (the) resources we have to locate Bradley Gillespie," the HPD news release states.

At 9:15 a.m, Kentucky authorities said they established a command post at the Hayes Boat Ramp, where investigators reportedly recovered a piece of Gillespie's clothing.

"The park is closed while multiple agencies assist in coordinating efforts to locate Bradley Gillespie," the news release states. "Please avoid the area."

Award offered for information leading to Gillespie's arrest

In 2016, a Paulding County, Ohio, jury convicted Gillespie of murdering Hannah Fischer and Frank Tracy Jr. A judge sentenced him to serve two consecutive 15-year-to-life sentences.

The @OSHP, @USMSCleveland and @AllenCoSheriffs are offering up to a $21,000 dollar reward for information that leads to the capture of Bradley Gillespie and James Lee. pic.twitter.com/tr4nQO169c — OSHP_NWOhio (@OSHP_NWOhio) May 24, 2023

The Allen County Sheriff's Office, along with other Ohio law enforcement agencies, has offered up to $21,000 in reward funds "for information that leads to the capture of Bradley Gillespie."

Henderson law enforcement last released a public update regarding the search at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: What we know about search for escaped Ohio inmate in Henderson