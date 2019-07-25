What Should You Know About SEGRO Plc's (LON:SGRO) Future?

Based on SEGRO Plc's (LON:SGRO) earnings update in December 2018, analyst forecasts appear to be pessimistic, as a 14% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 19%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of UK£1.1b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to UK£919m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around SEGRO's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from SEGRO in the longer term?

The view from 11 analysts over the next three years is one of negative sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of SGRO's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, SGRO's earnings should reach UK£741m, from current levels of UK£1.1b, resulting in an annual growth rate of -13%. EPS reaches £0.65 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £1.05 EPS today. Contraction in the bottom line seems to suggest cost growth exceeding top-line growth of 9.6% in the next three years. With this high cost growth, margins is expected to contract from 310% to 159% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock.

