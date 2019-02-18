Do You Know What Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (NYSE:ST) P/E Ratio Means?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (NYSE:ST) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Sensata Technologies Holding has a P/E ratio of 13.87, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying $13.87 for every $1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sensata Technologies Holding:

P/E of 13.87 = $49.27 ÷ $3.55 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Sensata Technologies Holding grew EPS by a whopping 49% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 17% annually, over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Sensata Technologies Holding’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Sensata Technologies Holding has a lower P/E than the average (15.9) P/E for companies in the electrical industry.

This suggests that market participants think Sensata Technologies Holding will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Sensata Technologies Holding’s P/E?

Sensata Technologies Holding has net debt worth 31% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Sensata Technologies Holding’s P/E Ratio

Sensata Technologies Holding’s P/E is 13.9 which is below average (17.2) in the US market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.