What we know about Shane James, suspect in Austin shooting rampage

Shane James was arrested in Austin on Dec. 5 after multiple shootings in Austin and one in the San Antonio area.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday night after shootings at five separate locations in Central and South Texas resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to three others.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed that two of those deaths were of James' parents, Phyllis James, 55, and Shane James Sr., 56. He also outlined his office's history with the individual, who he said had a history of mental illness. Here's what we learned about the suspect:

Shane James went to jail after being accused of assaulting parents, sibling in 2022

On Jan. 6, 2022, James was arrested at his family's home in Bexar County, Salazar said. The victims were his parents and another sibling. He was booked into the Bexar County jail on three misdemeanor assault charges the next day.

A week later, a victims advocate who reached out to the family asked for James' release, citing his history of mental health issues. His bond conditions were changed at the end of month, likely allowing him no harmful contact with his family so that he could return home with them, Salazar speculated.

The home of homicide victims Phyllis James and Shane James Sr. on Port Royal Street in East Bexar County is seen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

By March 7, he was released from jail, but cut off his ankle monitor the next day, which was a violation of the terms of his probation. A warrant was reissued on March 9.

Sheriff deputies were called to home months before San Antonio-area shooting

More than a year later in August 2023, James still had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. Deputies were dispatched to the family's home when he was having a mental health episode. After they arrived at the home, Salazar said, James' father was told by deputies about the warrants and that James would have to leave with them.

James was naked in a bedroom upstairs behind a locked door. His father forcibly opened the door, although just enough for deputies to peek inside and to ask him to step outside. Salazar said deputies attempted to deescalate the situation, but James hid behind the door and hurled slurs at them.

Deputies made the determination to leave, asking James' father to call them if his son left the room so they could return to take him into custody. He never made that call.

"I wish we would have been able to get him in custody. That being said, it's assuming a lot saying had they just arrested him that day, this wouldn't have happened," Salazar said. "Chances are, he would have already served his time and been out by this time anyway."

Shane James had history of mental illness, was discharged from military due to domestic violence incident

Salazar said that family told law enforcement James had a history of mental illness.

James was an infantry officer in the U.S. Army from February 2013 to August 2015. He had no deployments and separated from service Aug. 17, 2015, said Army spokesperson Bryce S. Dubee. His last rank was first lieutenant.

James did not serve for the entirety of his contract term. Dubee declined to disclose the reason for James' departure, citing Army policy on privacy considerations.

Salazar said his office learned that James had been discharged from the military in 2015 due to a domestic violence incident "of some sort," adding that the sheriff's office was still working through those details.

Booking photo of Shane James, suspect in shooting that left 6 dead, 3 injured Dec. 6, 2023.

Bexar County homicide occurred overnight before Austin shootings

While not able to identify a specific time of the shooting at the James home, Salazar said the incident occurred between 10 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday. He said a neighbor saw the elder James' vehicle missing from the driveway at 9 a.m.

Salazar said several gunshots were fired using a high-caliber weapon.

Staff writer Chase Rogers contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Shane James: Austin shooting suspect had history of mental illness