What do we know about Shanna Gardner, the ex-wife now charged in Jared Bridegan's murder?

Shanna Gardner, ex-wife of Jared Bridegan who was shot to death in February 2022 after dropping their two kids off at her house, has now been arrested in his killing along with her husband and another acquaintance.

In what State Attorney Melissa Nelson addressed as her last update in the Jared Bridegan case, she announced the third arrest in his Feb. 16, 2022, ambush killing in Jacksonville Beach. Widely speculated, it was his ex-wife with whom he had a lengthy and bitter relationship.

Bridegan was a 33-year-old Microsoft executive from St. Augustine.

Shanna Lee Gardner, 36, was arrested Aug. 17 in West Richland, Wash., where she had been living with her and Bridegan's twin son and daughter. She now joins her husband Mario Fernandez Saldana and Henry Arthur Tenon.

She had maintained a low-key presence for the majority of time since Bridegan's death, even staying distant from his funeral. But the global media attention, scrutiny and speculation was enough for her to hire a high-profile attorney and give a few interviews to express she didn't have anything to do with this and what she and her family have been going through.

What is Shanna Gardner charged with?

She is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

Will Shanna Gardner be extradited back to Jacksonville?

Yes, she will be transferred from Benton County, Wash., soon to Duval County, Fla.

Does Shanna Gardner face the death penalty?

Yes, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both her and Fernandez Saldana.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson held a very brief news conference Thursday announcing the final update to the high-profile case. She said prosecutors will seek the death penalty against her as well as having already advised they are doing with her co-defendant husband.

Fernandez Saldana, 35, was arrested on March 16 in Orange County on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse. Those are the same charges now as Gardner, 36, who was arrested Thursday in the state of Washington where she was living. Fernandez Saldana's arrest came the same day Nelson announced that Henry Arthur Tenon, 62, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting and was the triggerman. He was the first one charged in the case on Jan. 25.

Who else was arrested in Jared Bridegan's death?

Tenon

On Jan. 25, 2023, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith and State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced the arrest of Henry Arthur Tenon, then-61, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and child abuse.

Tenon pleaded guilty on March 16 and agreed to testify against Mario Fernandez Saldana, who was arrested that same day in Orlando. The then-34-year-old husband of Jared Bridegan's ex-wife is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

How did Jared Bridegan die?

Jared Bridegan, 33, of St. Augustine was shot and killed Feb. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach while on his way home with one of his daughters.

He was ambushed during his regular routine when it was time for him to drop off the two children he shared with his ex-wife. He was driving back home with one of his other young daughters in the back seat when he came across a tire on the road. When he got out, he was gunned down at close range. Police said nothing appeared to have been stolen and his wife had just spoken with him and said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Will Shanna Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana be prosecuted together?

Yes, the State Attorney's Office said they are on the same indictment and will proceed together through the judicial process.

What is Shanna Gardner's background?

Gardner, 36, is Bridegan's ex-wife. She drew immediate scrutiny due to the couple's ugly divorce and not attending his funeral or initially speaking out. She and Bridegan were married in 2010 and divorced in 2015. They shared custody of the twins. She married second husband Mario Fernandez Saldana in 2018 and ran a baking company beachbaked904.

Gardner, who previously went by Gardner-Fernandez, previously told the Times-Union her husband manages rental properties and had been a big supporter during the ordeal.

Fernandez Saldana

Fernandez Saldana and Gardner met at CrossFit gym in 2018, where he was a maintenance man, according to an arrest warrant.

"I feel for Jared's family and what they are going through. I can't even imagine," she told the Times-Union in June 2022 interview. "I have tried to be respectful. I have tried to give them space."

Why did Shanna Gardner hire an attorney well before her arrest?

Early on, she hired prominent Jacksonville defense attorney Hanke Coxe to help protect her family from the publicity and sensationalism that included invasive photos of her and her children at a local park and implications she was involved in the shooting.

She said the intense media coverage has "become very loud," and it made her children feel unsafe. "My kids are 10. They understand everything that is going on," she told the Times-Union. "They see this and they are scared, terrified and struggling."

Who are Shanna Gardner's parents?

Her parents are Sterling and Shelli Gardner, co-founders of the highly successful Stampin’ Up! arts and crafts company and fixtures in the Mormon community in Utah.

What happened in the divorce between Jared Bridegan and Shanna Gardner?

Gardner is from Utah and met Bridegan while visiting a friend in Florida in 2009. They married in 2010 in Salt Lake City. At some point, they moved to Connecticut and started having trouble involving her and her personal trainer, according to Fox News, although she denied to the Times-Union that she had an affair. She filed for divorce in February 2015 and sought primary custody of their twin children.

The court file has about 300 entries and motions. Gardner accused Bridegan of "disturbing and abusive behavior" toward their children, and he accused her of spying on him and treating him "in a disparaging manner in front of the children."

She declined to comment on the details of the divorce with the Times-Union, explaining that "I don't see any good in airing our dirty laundry. ... Our relationship was pretty complicated and remained pretty complicated."

Where did Shanna Gardner flee to?

Property records show the couple still owns their Marsh Inlet Court home in Jacksonville Beach. But it also had been up for sale at some point.

Before her husband's arrest, Gardner quietly moved across the country with the twins to a home recently purchased by her parents in West Richland, Wash, Action News Jacksonville, citing Fox News Digital, reported. They noted it was not with her husband, who hadn't been arrested or named a suspect yet.

Her public relations representative told the Times-Union she was just going be the last name Gardner at this point, not Gardner-Fernandez.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Who is Shanna Gardner in Jared Bridegan's Jacksonville Beach killing