What we know about Shannon Gilday, man wanted for the shooting death of Jordan Morgan

The investigation into the death of Jordan Morgan at her father’s home in Madison County took major steps forward Thursday, as police named a suspect who they believe opened fire at C. Wesley Morgan’s house.

Kentucky State Police announced they are searching for a suspect and need the public’s help finding him. His name is Shannon V. Gilday, 23, and he’s from Taylor Mill.

Police named Gilday as a suspect on Thursday. State police said they used their best detectives and received important help from the community to lead them to Gilday.

Here’s the latest of what’s known about Gilday and the investigation.

More on Shannon V. Gilday, state police’s suspect

Gilday is a 23-year-old man from northern Kentucky who now has an active arrest warrant for murder, assault and other charges related to the crime, police said. State police said he is approximately 6 feet tall, 167 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, is considered a suspect in the Jordan Morgan murder case and is considered armed and dangerous, Kemtucky State Police say.

Gilday was last seen wearing a camouflage or tactical style jacket and pants, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a light-colored facemask on surveillance footage at Morgan’s residence, state police said.

Police believed Gilday was driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ, state police said.

Kentucky State Police believe Shannon Gilday is driving a 2016 white Toyota Corolla with a license plate of 379-VMJ. This photo of the vehicle was taken on Feb. 16 in Ohio by the Blue Ash Police Department.

State police also believed Gilday had some camping gear in his vehicle. People in rural areas or state and national parks were encouraged to be on the lookout for the suspect.

How did state police identify Gilday as the suspect?

State police said they received a credible tip Tuesday evening that helped identify Gilday as the suspect. They said the tip came from someone outside of Madison County.

Gilday can also be seen on surveillance footage at Morgan’s home at the time of the crime.

Did Gilday have connections to the Morgans?

According to state police, Gilday and Jordan Morgan had no prior connections despite Jordan Morgan’s professional background as a lawyer in northern Kentucky. State police said they had ideas on what the motive behind the shooting might have been, but they won’t know for sure until they capture the suspect.

How to contact Kentucky police if Gilday is spotted

Gilday is considered armed and dangerous and people are discouraged from confronting Gilday directly if he’s seen in public, state police said. People with information about Gilday’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

State police also encouraged people outside of Kentucky to call 911 if they think they’ve seen Gilday or the car he’s driving.

How Tuesday’s shooting in Madison County unfolded

According to state police, Gilday forced his way into Morgan’s home at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday armed with a rifle. He immediately began firing shots once inside the residence, fatally shooting Jordan Morgan in her bed.

Gilday confronted the homeowner after shooting Jordan Morgan and exchanged gunshots, state police said. There’s a possibility Gilday was injured in the shooting, according to state police.

The homeowner, C. Wesley Morgan, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from a hospital later that day. State police said Gilday fled the scene in a white passenger car after the shootout with the homeowner.

Jordan Morgan’s mom: Slain lawyer ‘had no enemies’

Morgan’s mother, Lisa Foster, said her daughter “had no enemies” and was “absolutely a wonderful person and the smartest person I ever knew.”

Foster told the Herald-Leader she would text Morgan every morning and every night. Their last messages to each other were Monday night, less than 12 hours before the fatal shooting.

