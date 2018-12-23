Need To Know: Sharda Motor Industries Limited (NSE:SHARDA) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Sharda Motor Industries Limited (NSE:SHARDA), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sharda Motor Industries

MD, CEO & Executive Director Ajay Relan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹48m worth of shares at a price of ₹2,460 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Notably Ajay Relan was also the biggest seller, having sold ₹48m worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 39.55k shares worth ₹83m. On the other hand they divested 19.66k shares, for ₹48m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Sharda Motor Industries insiders. Their average price was about ₹2,101. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around ₹1,514). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Sharda Motor Industries Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Sharda Motor Industries. We can see that Ajay Relan paid ₹11m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Sharda Motor Industries

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Sharda Motor Industries insiders own 68% of the company, worth about ₹6.2b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sharda Motor Industries Insiders?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Sharda Motor Industries. Nice! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Sharda Motor Industries is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.