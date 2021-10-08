Get To Know the ‘Sharks’ and How They Made Their Money

Patrick Ecclesine / ABC

Now in its 13th season, "Shark Tank" gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their companies to some of the most successful business people in the world. These "Sharks" invest their own money in these companies -- but how did the Sharks themselves get so rich?

Take a look at how Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the other Sharks earned their fortunes.

Barbara Corcoran

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran has been an investor/Shark for the past nine seasons. She worked as a waitress before starting her real estate company in New York City with a $1,000 loan. Twenty-five years later, she now runs a $5 billion real estate business and is the author of "Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business."

Mark Cuban

Entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban started his first business at age 12, selling garbage bags door to door. He became a billionaire in 1998 when he and his business partner took their online audio streaming company, Broadcast.com, public, CNBC reported. In 2000, they sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion.

Cuban is currently the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and the founder and owner of AXS TV, and is the co-owner of the Landmark Theater chain, Magnolia Pictures and Magnolia Home Video. He joined "Shark Tank" in its second season, and has appeared on every season since.

Lori Greiner

Lori Greiner has made her millions by creating, patenting and selling over 500 products, including some of the most popular jewelry and cosmetic organizers of all time. Her products are sold on QVC and in retailers across the world. Greiner is also the author of "Invent It, Sell It, Bank It." She became a Shark during the show's third season in 2012.

Robert Herjavec

Born in the former Yugoslavia, Robert Herjavec has worked his way to the top. His past jobs have included delivering newspapers and waiting tables, and he later launched a computer company from his basement. Herjavec's companies in the technology space have brought him his wealth; he has built and sold several IT companies. In 2003, he founded Herjavec Group, which has grown to become a global leader in information security.

Herjavec is one of the original Sharks and has appeared on all 12 seasons of the show. He will be appearing on season 13 as well.

Daymond John

Branding expert Daymond John made his fortune as the founder of FUBU. He is also the author of five books and is currently the CEO of the consulting firm The Shark Group. Like Herjavec, John is one of the original Sharks who appeared on the show's first season.

Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary -- aka Mr. Wonderful -- has founded a number of successful businesses. After getting his MBA, he founded the production company Special Event Television. In 1986, O'Leary founded SoftKey Software Products (later called The Learning Company), which grew to become the second-largest consumer software company in the world. In 1999, Mattel acquired the company for $4.2 billion. In 2003, O'Leary co-founded storage facility company Storage Now, which was acquired by In Storage REIT in 2007 for $110 million.

He now leads the O'Leary Financial Group is also the founder and chief sommelier of O'Leary Fine Wines. He has appeared on all 12 seasons of "Shark Tank," and will be appearing on season 13 as well.

Daniel Lubetzky

Recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky is the founder and CEO of the healthy snack company KIND. He is also the founder of PeaceWorks Inc., Maiyet, the OneVoice Movement and the Lubetzky Family Foundation.

Lubetzky has appeared on several "Shark Tank" episodes during seasons 11 and 12, and will be a recurring Shark on season 13.

Blake Mycoskie

Serial entrepreneur Blake Mycoskie was a recurring Shark who appeared on season 12 of the show. He is the founder of TOMS Shoes and is the person behind the idea of "One for One" -- a business model that helps a person in need with every product purchased. He sold half of TOMS to Bain Capital in 2014 and used part of the proceeds to fund other budding socially conscious entrepreneurs.

Alex Rodriguez

Former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez is now the CEO of AROD Corp., a multifaceted conglomeration that runs an auto dealership group, international and domestic fitness clubs and a real estate empire. As a guest Shark, he's made appearances on seasons nine, 10 and 12.

Kendra Scott

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott started her namesake company in 2002 with only $500, selling her designs door-to-door to local boutiques. The brand now has a billion-dollar valuation with over 100 stores nationwide, and an e-commerce and wholesale business. Scott has appeared on season 12 of "Shark Tank" as a recurring Shark.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Get To Know the ‘Sharks’ and How They Made Their Money