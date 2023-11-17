What to know about Sheboygan County’s 2024 budget, from Rocky Knoll funding to capital projects

The exterior of the Sheboygan County Courthouse as seen, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan County passed the 2024 budget with funds supporting preservation of the county courthouse, transportation improvements and more.

Nov. 7, the Sheboygan County Board unanimously approved the $191.5 million budget. This is about a $9 million increase from last year.

Included in the approved budget was a $53.7 million property tax levy, an increase of about 1.7%.

Major budget components

Key points outlined in the budget include upgrades for Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, child welfare and behavioral health services, and staffing for the Sherriff’s Department.

Following is how much money is allocated to each major point in the budget, according to the County Finance Department:

Staffing for Rocky Knoll Health Care Center: $448,172 of American Rescue Plan Act funds

Facility upgrades to Rocky Knoll Health Care Center: $471,000

Tuckpointing and window replacement for Sheboygan County Courthouse: $3.7 million (the multi-year project will total $5.5 million)

Health and Human Services including enhanced child welfare and behavioral health services: $796,646 in APRA funding

Improvements of transportation system (highway expenses): $12.1 million

Improvements of transportation system (airport projects): $1.2 million

Another key budget point is staffing and equipment replacement for Sheriff’s Department. The budget used the Shared Revenue funding through Wisconsin Act 4 to replace ARPA fund reliance, according to the Finance Department. Also included is $283,500 of capital equipment replacement.

2024 capital projects

The budget also included capital projects that were approved as part of the 2024 five-year capital plan.

The total capital projects budget for 2024 is $7.2 million. These projects span seven departments, including Planning and Conservation, Building Services, and IT.

Here are some capital improvements of interest not already mentioned in the key points above:

Jail and detention center equipment replacement and remodel: $283,500

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus, parking lot reconstruction: $451,000

IT Microsoft Office upgrade: $285,733

Two pie charts show the Sheboygan County total expenditures and the percentage of the property tax levy funding each expense.

Where is the property tax levy being spent?

The $53,725,737 tax levy is split into eight sections.

Of the $25.5 million Sheriff’s Department total expenditures, $22.3 million will be paid with the tax levy.

The next largest section of the money coming from the levy is $14.8 million going toward Health and Human Services.

General government expenses will account for $6.8 million of the levy.

The remaining 18% of the levy will be split between transportation, debt services, resources and development, and the University of Wisconsin campus.

Where can I find the budget?

The final version of the 2024 budget can be found in room 208 of the Administrative Building at 508 New York Ave., Sheboygan.

The proposed budget is on the county’s website at https:/www.sheboygancounty.com/departments/departments-f-q/finance/reports.

