What we know about the shooting near East High School that left 1 teenager dead, 2 injured

One teenager was killed and two others were in critical condition after a shooting outside of East High School in Des Moines on Monday afternoon. It's the city's fourth homicide in 2022.

The shooting occurred outside of the building, but on school grounds, police said. Officials said they believe the gunfire came from a passing vehicle. They said shell casings were recovered from the scene.

“Our entire community is in mourning right now," Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart said Monday evening. "We do not have young lives to spare in Des Moines.”

When did shooting occur?

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m., according to school officials, near the northwest corner of the school campus.

Who was shot?

Three teenagers were shot. A 15-year-old boy died, according to police, and two young women, one 16 and one 18, also were shot and were in critical condition Monday evening.

What are the names of the victims?

As of early Tuesday, officials have not released the victims' identities.

Police investigate a shooting shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Monday, March 7, 2022.

Have arrests been made?

Des Moines police said that they had detained potential suspects but that no charges had been filed by late Monday afternoon.

Were the victims students at East High?

Des Moines police spokesperson Paul Parizek said Monday night that the victim who died was not a student at East High School, but said the two teens in critical condition are students at the school.

Is there school today at East High?

No, classes were not being held on Tuesday.

Will counseling services available?

Yes. Officials will make a grief team available for the school's students and staff all week, according to a release from the school. Counselors will also be available at other schools.

What's next in the investigation?

Des Moines police continue to investigate the shooting, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Iowa State Patrol, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, and the Des Moines Public Schools Department of Public Safety.

Parizek said in an email Monday night that there was another update planned for 8 a.m. Tuesday.

