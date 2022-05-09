What we know about a shooting at Varsity Tavern and other incidents around West 7th

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting incident off of West 7th Street early Sunday morning, resulting in three victims, two who received medical attention by MedStar.

The shooting, which happened outside of Varsity Tavern at 1005 Norwood St., is one of a few assault reports and incidents involving a weapon that have happened at the address in the last six months.

Several other weapon-related incidents, from aggravated assault to unlawful weapon possession, have been reported between West 7th Street and West Lancaster Avenue in the last 30 days.

Here is a look at that we know about shootings off of West 7th Street.

Two people were shot when a gunman opened fire into a crowd at Varsity Tavern in the West 7th district of Fort Worth early Sunday morning, according to Fort Worth police.

What happened in the latest shooting off of West 7th Street?

On Sunday at about 1:20 a.m., Fort Worth police responded to a shooting outside of Varsity Tavern, located at 1005 Norwood St., south of West 7th Street.

According to the police report, three adult victims were identified; however, a MedStar spokesperson said medical personnel treated two adult victims, one found in a parking garage and another taken to a 24/7 emergency care facility. Both victims had serious but not life-threatening injuries, the MedStar spokesperson said.

Police spokesman Tracy Carter said officers in the area reported hearing gunshots and were told by a witness that a man was seen shooting into the crowd and fleeing from the bar on foot.

Another department spokesman said Monday that the shooting was a result of a verbal argument between two people on a sidewalk and the shot victims were bystanders. An investigation is underway for a potential suspect and an arrest has not been reported as of Monday afternoon.

[More: 2 injured in Varsity Tavern shooting; 2 other Fort Worth shootings reported overnight]

How late is Varsity Tavern open?

Varsity Tavern is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The sports bar is closed Monday and Tuesday.

What other incidents have happened at Varsity Tavern?

Story continues

Since late November, there have been four assaults, one a Class C offensive contact, and one unlawful possession of a weapon reported at the address of Varsity Tavern, according to Fort Worth Police Department records. A Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson said officers have not seen shooting reports increase in that area.

One fight was reported on Dec. 12 at the 1005 Norwood St. address, which resulted in the arrest of a woman.

In an assault on Feb. 26 at 2 a.m., an adult male victim told police he had been punched in the head by a suspect who did not know him. The victim later drove himself to a hospital and had to undergo surgery for his wounds.

On April 17 at 1:38 a.m., police reported the unlawful carrying of a weapon on alcohol premises.

Are firearms allowed in establishments that serve alcohol?

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, possession of a handgun is unlawful at alcoholic beverage retailer establishments that derive 51% or more of its income from the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption. These establishments must post a sign about the handgun law — Varsity Tavern has three signs posted outside its front door regarding prohibited open carry and concealed carry on the premises.

What other incidents have happened in the area?

In the last 30 days there have been eight reports of assault causing bodily injury and two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon in the area between West 7th Street and West Lancaster Avenue.

One shooting happened on April 12 in the 1100 block of Foch Street at around 2 a.m., injuring a woman who was later transported for non-life-threatening wounds. Over two weeks later, police responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call at 2:09 a.m. in the 2800 block of Bledsoe Street on April 29, which had one adult victim, and arrested the suspect.

In the last 30 days, police also made two arrests for unlawful carrying of a weapon and one unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the area. According to police records, one unlawful carrying happened in the 2800 block of Crockett Street at about 2:50 a.m. on April 29 and the other incident happened on April 17 at 1:54 a.m. in the 2800 block of Morton Street.

Police arrested a man for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 12 at 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Foch Street.