What to know about the shootout that killed 3 police officers in Floyd County, Kentucky

Three officers were killed and others were injured during a shootout on Thursday evening while serving an arrest warrant in Floyd County, Kentucky.

Lance Storz, 49, killed three officers and a police dog during a standoff at his home in Allen, a small town of 166 people. Officers from three different departments responded to the incident, which began with a barrage of gunfire as police officers tried to serve a domestic violence warrant.

The town gathered on Saturday to mourn the loss of the officers during a procession.

"It's a small community and not only did we lose a couple of great officers, but we also lost pillars of the community," Kentucky State Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

Town mourns officers killed: As Eastern Kentucky mourns 3 officers killed in line of duty, questions and grief remain

Here is what we know about the incident:

How did the shootout in Allen, Kentucky, start?

Officers went to Storz's house on Main Street in Allen, which is 15 minutes from Prestonsburg, to serve an arrest warrant, and Storz opened fire with a rifle.

Just before 7 p.m. Kentucky State Police were called to assist officers, Gayheart said. More officers from the Prestonsburg department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' London and Ashland Offices also went to the scene.

The standoff lasted about three hours, with Storz surrendering about 10 p.m.

Bullet holes could be seen in the home's screens and in the front door on Saturday. At least two police vehicles were lined with bullet holes.

Who were the 3 police officers killed?

The deaths of Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, a former state trooper, and Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, a 39-year law enforcement veteran were announced early Friday.

Jacob Chaffins, a K9 officers patrolman for Prestonsburg Police, died Friday evening after succumbing to his injuries.

Prior to Chaffins succumbing to his injuries, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton posted on Facebook that he was "just beginning his career in law enforcement."

Story continues

A police K9 named Drago, a German Shepherd who was cared for by Chaffins, was also killed.

More on the shootout: Third Kentucky police officer dies after shootout while trying to serve warrant in Floyd County

What do we know about Lance Storz?

The Courier Journal could not find any other criminal history for Storz in Kentucky.

Storz was initially charged with two counts of murdering a police officer, five counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault of a service animal, court records show.

One of the attempted murder charges is likely to be upgraded given Chaffin's death.

Storz went before Judge Eric. D. Hall virtually on Friday, with contusions covering his face. He was ordered to remain in custody on a $10 million bond. His next court date is July 11. The case will be transferred to Floyd Circuit Court and could become a capital case.

Why were police serving a warrant on Storz?

An emergency domestic violence protective order was issued against Storz on Thursday, court records show.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said that Prestonsburg Police conducted a welfare check at Storz's home before the shooting after a family member reported possible domestic abuse.

Hunt said when officers responded to the home, a woman told officers she had been held against her will for several days and sexually assaulted. The woman was later taken to a hospital.

When are the funerals for the 3 police officers?

There will be three funeral services for each of the officers killed at Mountain Arts Center. Petry's service was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Frasure's at 1 p.m. Wednesday and Chaffin's at 1 p.m. Thursday, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said.

Williams also said that the sheriff's department is planning to hold a vigil for Drago on Friday afternoon.

How can I help the police officers families?

The Floyd County Community Foundation created the Floyd County Crisis Fund "to help the officers, their families and the departments involved," said John Rosenberg, vice chair of the fund.

Donations can be made through appalachianky.org.

Additional details: Officials offer new details in deadly officer shooting in Eastern Kentucky

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Floyd County, KY police shooting: What to know about Allen shootout