What we know about the shots fired incident at the Baymont hotel in Waukesha along Moorland Boulevard

Shots were fired in a Baymont hotel room in Waukesha and a large police presence was at the scene Friday night.

Here's what we know about the situation.

Was there a shooting at the Baymont hotel?

According to police, a man fired two gunshots when police approached his hotel door. One officer fired one shot back but none of the shots struck anyone.

When did the shots occur?

Reports indicate shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m.

Do police have a suspect in custody?

A 44-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night ending a standoff. Police have declined to identify the man but said he has a criminal history.

What's the status of the situation?

Around 8:45 p.m., the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department sent out a reverse 911 alert saying the situation was "all clear."

Are there injuries?

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Law enforcement vehicles sit outside Baymont by Wyndham, 2111 E. Moreland Blvd., in Waukesha on Friday, April 29, 2022, after a report of shots being fired inside a room at the hotel.

What kind of police presence was at the scene in Waukesha?

There was a heavy police presence from multiple Waukesha County departments. During the night, officers used a fire ladder to enter through a window on the second floor and medics were seen entering the hotel.

Where is Baymont in Waukesha?

Baymont by Wyndham Waukesha is at 2111 E. Moreland Blvd. where Highway 18 and East Main Street converge on the city's northeast side .

Did Waukesha police send out alerts to notify the public?

Yes. Police sent out a reverse 911 alert asking people within a half-mile radius of the hotel to avoid the area.

"All clear will be sent out when the area is secure," the alert said.

What's a reverse 911 alert?

A reverse 911 alert is a call initiated by emergency services to telephone numbers announcing a mandatory evacuation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Suspect in custody after Waukesha shooting at Baymont hotel