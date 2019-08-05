Do You Know What Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited's (NSE:TIRUPATI) P/E Ratio Means?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited's (NSE:TIRUPATI) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 6.58. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹6.58 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC:

P/E of 6.58 = ₹40.7 ÷ ₹6.19 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.8) for companies in the packaging industry is higher than Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC's P/E.

NSEI:TIRUPATI Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 5th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC's earnings per share grew by -7.9% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 15%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 65% of Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC's P/E Ratio

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC trades on a P/E ratio of 6.6, which is below the IN market average of 13.6. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently.