GO in the Know: SNAP Benefits Get a Boost, Amazon Raises Wages & Top Financial News of the Week

Gary Dudak
·1 min read
Jacob Ammentorp Lund / iStock.com
Jacob Ammentorp Lund / iStock.com

I hope you all had a wonderful week, but if you didn’t get a chance to catch up on the latest top financial stories — we got you covered here. Enjoy the weekend!

The Big Lead: COLA Update Increases SNAP EBT Benefits by 12.5% Starting Oct. 1

Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get a needed financial boost thanks to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to go into effect for fiscal year 2023. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Amazon Raises Wages for Warehouse Workers to $19 Per Hour

Amazon announced it would be raising average hourly wages for its warehouse’s workers to $19 in October — a move the company said represents a $1 billion investment over the next year. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: These Student Loans No Longer Qualify for Forgiveness — Is Yours One?

Under President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven. As of Sept. 29, 2022, some loans may no longer qualify. Read the full story here

Bonus: Inflation Relief Payments Are Coming to These States

Inflation is still high, and consumer prices continue to steadily increase. Fortunately, some individual states are providing relief in the form of inflation relief checks. See the list of states

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: SNAP Benefits Get a Boost, Amazon Raises Wages & Top Financial News of the Week

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right in new term

    With public confidence diminished and justices sparring openly over the institution's legitimacy, the Supreme Court on Monday will begin a new term that could push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment. Following June's momentous overturning of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights, the court is diving back in with an aggressive agenda that seems likely to split its six conservative justices from its three liberals. “It’s not going to be a sleepy term,” said Allison Orr Larsen, a William and Mary law professor.

  • Burkina Faso coup: African Union condemns military takeover

    An army captain has announced the removal of the country's military leader Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba.

  • Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

    Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s nuclear power provider said Saturday, reigniting long-simmering fears over the plant's security. The alleged kidnapping on Friday apparently took place shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated his war in Ukraine and pushed it into a new, dangerous phase by annexing four Ukrainian regions that Moscow fully or partially controls and heightening threats of nuclear force. In a possible attempt to secure Moscow’s hold on the newly annexed territory, Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4 p.m. Friday, the Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.

  • OPEC+ to Hold In-Person Oil Meeting Next Week in Vienna

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ plans to hold its first in-person meeting next week since March 2020 as the cartel weighs cutting oil production to stem a recent slump in prices.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukr

  • New Electric Vehicle Beats Tesla When it Comes to the Environment

    The automaker said the oli, its new electric concept vehicle, includes "a strong flat bonnet, roof and pick-up bed panels strong enough to stand on made from re-cycled honeycomb cardboard." "Just because we have electric vehicles doesn't mean we couldn't go further," the company tweeted. The tweet includes a promotional video of the oli in action.

  • Indonesian police kill militant suspected in farmers' deaths

    Indonesia’s elite counterterrorism police have killed a militant who was the last remaining member of an organization that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, police said Friday. Police said Al Ikhwarisman, also known as Jaid, was a key member of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network. The East Indonesia Mujahideen, known by the Indonesian acronym MIT, has claimed responsibility for the killings of police officers and minority Christians, some by beheading, and has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

  • US military medical teams try new approach in Central America

    U.S. military medical teams have carried out medical missions in Central America for decades, but a recently completed mission to Honduras and Guatemala may set a new standard for future health care missions. During what was known as HEART 22, the military's acronym for Health Engagements Assistance Response Team, about 50 military medical personnel worked out of major medical facilities in Honduras and Guatemala, working alongside local doctors and medical staff who will provide enduring medical care to the patients treated during the mission.

  • Gazprom Cuts Off Supplies of Russian Gas to Italy

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine Land GrabRussia’s state-controlled Gazprom PJSC suspended natural gas deliveries to Italy, escalating the energy crisis in Europe. “As of today Gaz

  • Corrupt and repressive Russians tried to give us passports but now they’ve gone we want fireworks

    You could forgive residents of Kupyansk for being confused when they were rounded up and sent to prison by local police brandishing documents from Belgorod, a Russian border region nearly 93 miles away.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russians Forces Said to be Encircled in Lyman

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine Land GrabRussian troops are said to be surrounded by Ukrainian forces in the strategic eastern city of Lyman, a day after President Vladimir Putin

  • Blue Springs mom sues Facebook, alleging platform led to teen’s mental health problems

    “Defendants have intentionally designed their products to maximize users’ screen time, using complex algorithms designed to exploit human psychology,” the lawsuit reads.

  • Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet

    ILYA PITALEVMoscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots for

  • Trump's self-described 'love letters' to Kim Jong-un seized from Mar-a-lago have been published

    Letters exchanged between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and former U.S. President Donald Trump between April 2018 and August 2019 have recently been published. “I am ready to work with your excellency with all my heart and devotion,” Kim said in a letter dated April 1, 2018, nearly six weeks before he first met Trump at the Singapore Summit. On the same day, Trump responded that he was “happy to meet” Kim to “drastically” improve relations between their respective governments.

  • ‘You Guys Should Go to Jail’: Concussion Expert Rages After Dolphins QB Is Hospitalized

    Kareem Elgazzar/ReutersA neuroscientist who specializes in concussions called for the Miami Dolphins’ medical staff and coaches to be fired after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with a brutal head injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s head hit the ground with such force during the second quarter that his hands and arms appeared to seize up. He had to be stretchered off the field. He was discharged from a hospital on Thursday night and return

  • David Beckham Is 'Appalled' By His Son, Brooklyn, Airing Family Drama With His New Wife: 'We Don't Do This in Our Family'

    David Beckham reportedly confronted his 23-year-old son Brooklyn after his new wife Nicola Peltz gave a candid interview with Grazia Magazine. In it, Peltz opened up about headlines that reported her and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, were butting heads. The actress addressed the root of the rumors, which revolved around a dust-up with her wedding […]

  • Five takeaways from the Abbott-O’Rourke debate showdown in Texas

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke traded barbs and sought to paint each other as inherently out of touch with the state in their first and only televised debate on Friday evening. The debate — hosted by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill — gave the candidates an opportunity…

  • Tua Tagovailoa brain injury shocks through Detroit Lions: 'I was shook up'

    Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs, who played two seasons with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, 'was shook' watching the QB's brain injury happen on TV.

  • A 4-foot 'shark' was filmed swimming in a flooded backyard after Hurricane Ian pummeled southwest Florida — and yes, the video was deemed real

    The infamous "hurricane shark" hoax has duped people into believing a wayward sea creature appeared ashore after a storm. But this time, it was real.

  • Ivanka Trump's Reaction to New York Lawsuit Is Very Different From Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric

    As Donald Trump and his eldest kids Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric tend to their $250 million business fraud lawsuit in New York, the three adult children are handling the legal situation in their own unique ways. Ivanka is choosing a much different strategy than her brothers by completely ignoring the drama publicly. Ivanka is […]

  • Schmitt holds double-digit lead in Missouri Senate race: poll

    Missouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt (R) is leading Democratic challenger Trudy Busch Valentine by 11 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Friday. The poll of likely Missouri voters showed 49 percent of respondents saying they would support Schmitt if the Senate election were held today compared to Busch Valentine…